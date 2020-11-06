Raymond Central competes at area land judging events

PRAGUE – Area land judging was successful for Raymond Central Ag Department this year with the 18 people who attended.

Rachel Bos got eighth overall and her team of Leslie Bos, Cade Grant and Braelyn Christensen, placed third in the team portion.

Leslie Bos, Cade Grant and Braelyn Christensen received blue ribbons. Red ribbons went to Aleyna Cuttlers, Burke Settles, Ben Kliment and Logan Jelinek. White ribbons went to Barrett Walahoski, CeCe Sterns, Hailee Nelson, Tyson Malousek, Brooklyn Maxson and Olyvia Korthanke.

Other participants included Madi Leise, Jaelyn Kliment and Wyatt Svoboda.

Raymond Central’s third place team competed at the state land judging event on Oct. 28. There were over 180 students and 11 chapters that attended with 50 teams. The event was held near Czechland Lake Recreation Area and hosted by the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District.