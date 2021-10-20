Grosshans recall effort continues

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The resolution was extended in July to the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Grosshans filed a defense statement in September that said: “For 12+ years, I have worked hard to make well-informed decisions to provide the students of District 145 with a safe environment in which to receive an outstanding education. In these difficult times, I hope for continued understanding and patience as we use key resources and area experts to do what’s in the best interest of all students.”

Grosshans was first elected in 2008 to represent Ward IV, which encompasses the southern part of the city of Waverly and rural areas to the south and east of the city. He won the election as a write-in candidate in 2020.

Kellner-Ratzlaff, the principal circulator, picked up petitions from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dan Shively on Sept. 30. She has 30 days to collect signatures which would make the deadline Oct. 30.

The number of signatures required is set by state statute 32-1303 (1), which states that 35% of the total votes cast for that office in the last general election determines the number of signatures needed. Since there were 249 votes cast in the 2020 General Election, 35% of 249 is 87.15. Rounding up, the number of signatures needed would be 88.

