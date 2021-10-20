Grosshans recall effort continues

WAVERLY – The campaign to recall a District 145 school board member is wrapping up the effort to gather signatures.
Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff filed a recall petition against school board president Andy Grosshans on Sept. 7. She has until Oct. 30 to gather 88 signatures to force an election that would decide if Grosshans stays in office.
“The recall petition is being filed to recall Andy Grosshans from his position as school District 145 educational board member of Ward IV due to his voting for and supporting the emergency resolution for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years,” Kellner-Ratzlaff said in her reason for the recall. “In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents.”
Kellner-Ratzlaff said Grosshans discontinued the representation of his district by approving the extension of an emergency resolution in July to give the superintendent of schools the power to “develop rules and regulations deemed necessary for the government and health of the district’s students and devise any means as may seem best to secure regular attendance and progress of students at school.”
The resolution was originally passed in April 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow the superintendent, Dr. Cory Worrell, the ability to make a decision for the district without having to wait for a scheduled board of education meeting or setting up a special meeting.
The resolution was extended in July to the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Grosshans filed a defense statement in September that said: “For 12+ years, I have worked hard to make well-informed decisions to provide the students of District 145 with a safe environment in which to receive an outstanding education. In these difficult times, I hope for continued understanding and patience as we use key resources and area experts to do what’s in the best interest of all students.”
Grosshans was first elected in 2008 to represent Ward IV, which encompasses the southern part of the city of Waverly and rural areas to the south and east of the city. He won the election as a write-in candidate in 2020.
Kellner-Ratzlaff, the principal circulator, picked up petitions from the Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dan Shively on Sept. 30. She has 30 days to collect signatures which would make the deadline Oct. 30.
The number of signatures required is set by state statute 32-1303 (1), which states that 35% of the total votes cast for that office in the last general election determines the number of signatures needed. Since there were 249 votes cast in the 2020 General Election, 35% of 249 is 87.15. Rounding up, the number of signatures needed would be 88.
