Bryan College announces graduatesLINCOLN – Bryan College of Health Sciences announces the graduating class of May 2023. Six graduated with a Doctor of Education, 22 with a Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice, six with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences, eight with a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions, one with a Bachelor of Healthcare Studies, and 47 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Graduation was held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lincoln, on May 5.

Area graduates include Peyton Brodrick of Valparaiso, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.

Bryan College of Health Sciences is affiliated with the Bryan Medical Center and is located at 1535 South 52 Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information on the College, go to www.bryanhealthcollege.edu.

Students graduate from CCC-Grand IslandGRAND ISLAND – Central Community College-Grand Island honored about 330 graduate candidates May 5 during its 37th annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors.

Candidates receiving degrees and diplomas include Emily Weatherfield of Eagle, health information management services, diploma.

Concordia University, Nebraska confers degrees to May 2023 graduatesSEWARD – On May 6, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 300 graduates. The class of 2023 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.

Area graduates include Averie Williams of Eagle, Bachelor of Science; Jayden Adams of Waverly, Bachelor of Science; Mollie Grosshans of Waverly, Bachelor of Arts and Caitlyn McGarvie of Valparaiso, Bachelor of Science.

McKeeman earns Eric Sevareid AwardLINCOLN – Rex McKeeman of Lincoln, a senior broadcasting major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has earned a 2023 Eric Sevareid Award for exceptional work in broadcast journalism. The awards ceremony took place earlier this month in Minneapolis.

McKeeman earned a first-place award in Student Market Television in the Talk/Public Affairs category as part of the UNL election night team for “Election 2022 Update (10 p.m.).”

The Eric Sevareid Award, named after the legendary journalist who worked for CBS Radio and Television, celebrates excellence in journalism in the Midwest. The awards are presented annually by the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and judged by a panel of distinguished journalists and educators from outside the six-state region to ensure fairness.

UNMC congratulates 971 graduates in commencement ceremoniesOMAHA – Diplomas and certificates were conferred on 971 University of Nebraska Medical Center students during ceremonies held May 4 in Lincoln, Norfolk and Kearney and May 6 in Omaha and Lincoln.

Area graduates include Alexis Gress, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Peyton Schneider, Master of Science, all of Waverly.

York University Spring 2023 Dean’s List announcedYORK – York University announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 term. 104 students were recognized with this distinction.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.

Area students include Eliza Rohda of Waverly (4.0 cumulative GPA).