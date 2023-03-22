CRETE — If there was any doubt that Waverly’s track and field teams would pick up where they left off at the end of last season, it would have been quickly erased on Saturday after the Vikings kicked off the 2023 season with a dominant performance at the Class B Doane Invitational in Crete.

From top to bottom, the Vikings put on a show, with the boys team earning first place overall and the girls nabbing third.

Starting with the headliners, Grant Schere continued the freakish feats of his state-championship-winning junior campaign, easily winning the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.93 seconds — three-tenths of a second faster than second-place finisher Cooper Cerny of Norris.

On the girls side, sophomore Alonna DePalma was victorious in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.93 seconds. DePalma’s and Schere’s 60-meter dash times broke Waverly High School records.

The big wins didn’t stop there. The Vikings won both the 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay on the boys and girls sides.

The boys’ 4x400 team of Braxton Smith, AJ Heffelfinger, Daniel Kasparek and Harrison Smith won in a time of 3:34.01 — eight seconds better than second-place finishers Crete. The girls’ 4x400 team of DePalma, Millie Waldo, Joslyn Rice and Emma Steffensen had an even more commanding win, finishing 14 seconds faster than second-place Bennington in a time of 4:10.11.

Then the Vikes’ 4x800 boys team of Daniel Kasparek, Kolton Jueneman, Keaton Bowker and Drew Moser got first place with a time of 8:45.93. And the girls team of Emma Steffensen, Marisa Gross, Lille Benes and Millie Waldo edged out Bennington with a time of 10:27.17.

“Sweeping the four relays is always a great goal at a meet and really shows our depth,” said Waverly coach Brian Benson.

The Vikes continued to show their prowess in individual events, with freshman Emma Steffensen — who emerged as a cross country star in the fall — winning the 800-meter run as the youngest runner in the field. She finished with a time of 2:26.30. Fellow Viking Millie Waldo took third with a time of 2:30.46.

The boys took the top two spots in the 400-meter dash, with sophomore Braxton Smith grabbing the gold in a time of 52.07 and senior AJ Heffelfinger snagging silver with a time of 52.58.

In the field, the boys earned a trio of golds.

Junior Cohen Burhoop took first in high jump, besting DC West’s Kolten Nelsen in a shootout that ended with both athletes stalling out at 6-04. They fared the same at every height from 5-06 to 6-02, but an early miss at 5-04 came back to bite Nelsen. Senior Landon Scott earned third in the high jump, topping out at 5-10.

Scott put on a clinic in the pole vault, too, clearing 13-06, which was a full foot and a half higher than the second-place finisher, another Viking, senior Sam Schernikau.

Then, Zac Hartman (who must have been shaking off the cobwebs), took first place in the triple jump with a distance of 39-08.00, but only after fouling on the first two jumps. His winning jump came on the third jump. Then he fouled again on the fourth jump. TJ Mueller got sixth place with a jump of 37-05.50.

The Viking boys and girls had additional medalists in the 200-meter dash with Joslyn Rice in third with a time of 27.62, Alyssa Folds in fifth with a time of 28.28, Evan Kastens in fourth on the boys side with a time of 24.51 and Austin Neddenreip in sixth with a time of 24.66.

Folds got sixth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.24, as well. Shianne Benker got sixth in the 3200-meter run in a time of 14:27.51, Chelsea Weatherwax got third in high jump by clearing 5-00 and Breeley King got sixth in high jump with a jump of 4-08.

Jolee Wiese and Avery Scott were successful in pole vault for the girls, taking second and third, respectively, but finishing with the same heights of 8-06. Scott previously had trouble at 7-06 and 8-00.

Wiese took sixth in the long jump, too, with a jump of 15-06.75. Annie Harms got sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 31-05.00. Shot-putter Jaelyn Dicke got fifth place with a throw of 33-00.00.

Other boys medalists included Kastens and Preston Harms, who finished in a jumble of runners in the 60-meter dash time. Kastens got fifth place with a time of 7.40, and Harms got seventh place with a time of 7.41.

Barrett Mayfield took fourth place in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:11.69, Jared Schroeder earned third in the 3200-meter run in 10:36.44, and Gregory Cockerill got fifth in both the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run with times of 4:59.35 and 10:56.75, respectively.

Garrett Black medaled in the 60-meter hurdles with a sixth-place finish in 9.34 seconds.

Overall, the boys totaled 114 points, outtallying second-place Norris by 29 points. The girls finished with 80.5 points, which was good enough for third.

“Our athletes really competed well for the first time out,” Benson said. “We had some great performances, and we’re excited to move forward as the season progresses.”