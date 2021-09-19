Waverly tennis earns second place

WAVERLY – The Waverly tennis team added some more hardware to their collection on the season with a second place finish at the York Invite on Sept. 10.
“Friday’s York Invite was a good invite for us,” Waverly Coach Tammy Tegler said. “It’s the first invite we’ve played that all four positions medaled, and for the second week in a row, the team finished runner up. Wingrove’s two losses were to the fifth and sixth place finishers at State last year. All of the other positions had one of their best days yet and came out with only one loss. Both doubles teams stepped up and beat teams that had previously beaten them. We’re seeing improvement even over the last two weeks in all four positions and are happy with the progress we’ve seen so far.”
In the No. 2 singles, Carson Vachal went 4-1 on the day and earned second place. Also getting runner-up was Adam Haeffner and Jace Rice in the No. 1 doubles and Ty McElhose and Landon Scott in No. 2 doubles with 4-1 marks.
Despite losing two matches, Hogan Wingrove rebounded to go 3-2 on the day. That earned him a third place medal.
Earlier in the week, Waverly traveled to the Pius Invite on Sept. 7. This is always a tough meet with a majority of the teams being Class A.
Haeffner and Rice in No. 1 doubles, McElhose and Scott in No. 2 doubles, and Vachal in No. 2 singles went 0-4. Wingrove in the No. 1 singles slot was the only person to win a match and he went 1-3 on the day.
“The Pius Invite is a tough meet for us, with a field that consists mostly of good Class A schools,” Tegler said. “We learn a lot from this invite every year.”
In between the two tournaments, the Vikings had a home dual with Elkhorn North on Sept. 9. Waverly would end up falling to the Wolves by a final of 6-3.
Wingrove and Vachal got the Vikings off to a strong start with wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles. Winning 8-2 was Wingrove and Vachal won a close decision 9-8.
After the good start, Waverly ended up losing the final four singles matches of the event.
In the No. 3 singles, Rice lost 8-3, and losing 8-1 in No. 4 singles was Haeffner. Zac Hartman battled hard but lost 8-4 in the No. 5 singles and Daniel Havlovic lost 8-5 in the No. 6 singles.
During the doubles matches the Vikings would end up with a 1-2 mark.
The No. 1 doubles team of Haeffner and Rice lost 8-4 and McElhose and Scott were on the losing end 8-3 in the No. 2 doubles match. Earning an 8-2 victory in the No. 3 doubles position were Vachal and Wingrove.
Waverly had another busy week starting with a dual with Nebraska City at home on Sept. 13. They will also be at Lincoln Christian on Sept. 16 to end the week.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.