Waverly tennis earns second place

WAVERLY – The Waverly tennis team added some more hardware to their collection on the season with a second place finish at the York Invite on Sept. 10.

“Friday’s York Invite was a good invite for us,” Waverly Coach Tammy Tegler said. “It’s the first invite we’ve played that all four positions medaled, and for the second week in a row, the team finished runner up. Wingrove’s two losses were to the fifth and sixth place finishers at State last year. All of the other positions had one of their best days yet and came out with only one loss. Both doubles teams stepped up and beat teams that had previously beaten them. We’re seeing improvement even over the last two weeks in all four positions and are happy with the progress we’ve seen so far.”

In the No. 2 singles, Carson Vachal went 4-1 on the day and earned second place. Also getting runner-up was Adam Haeffner and Jace Rice in the No. 1 doubles and Ty McElhose and Landon Scott in No. 2 doubles with 4-1 marks.

Despite losing two matches, Hogan Wingrove rebounded to go 3-2 on the day. That earned him a third place medal.

Earlier in the week, Waverly traveled to the Pius Invite on Sept. 7. This is always a tough meet with a majority of the teams being Class A.