WAVERLY – The Waverly baseball team finished with a 0-3 mark at the Lincoln Pius X Baseball Tournament on March 24 and 25. They lost to Kearney 6-1 and Pius X 5-2 on Friday and then Class B No. 2 Norris 8-6 on Saturday.

Against the Bearcats in the opening game, the Vikings’ first batter, Garrett Rine, was walked. He eventually came on to score on a wild pitch.

Unfortunately for Waverly, that was the only offense they were able to produce in the loss as they were held to one hit. Kearney would score one run in the bottom of the first and then put up five runs in the bottom of the third.

Registering the only hit for the Vikings in the game was Ethan Von Busch.

Pitching 2.1 innings as the starter with five earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts was James Van Cleave. In relief, Nate Leiniger went 3.2 innings with no runs given up and one strikeout.

Later in the day, Waverly was matched up with the host team Lincoln Pius X. The Thunderbolts never trailed in the game as they went on to win by three runs.

Similar to the Kearney game, the Vikings found a way to get on the scoreboard in the first inning.

The scoring opportunity started thanks to a double by Drew Koch. Courtesy runner Hunter Thomas would cross home base on a single from Jarrett Balinger to right field that tied the game at one.

Trailing 3-1 in the third, Waverly scored their second run when Oelke singled in the infield driving in Thoms.

Finishing with one RBI apiece with two hits in the loss were Ballinger and Oelke.

Bruin Sampson went 3.2 innings as the starter with three earned runs surrendered to go along with three strikeouts. Owen Schieffer pitched 3.1 innings with no earned runs given up and three strikeouts.

On Saturday, the Vikings met up with Norris, who was the only other team to lose two games on the opening day of the tourney.

Early on, things did not look good for Waverly as they fell into an 8-1 hole. The Vikings started chipping away at the deficit with a double from Landon Oelke to center that knocked in Owen Carillo and Ballinger and made it a five-run contest.

Waverly would put up three more runs in the sixth when Koch doubled to right field. This brought home Brennan Miller, Nathan Axmann and Carillo and trimmed the Titans’ lead to two at 8-6.

The Vikings had one last opportunity to erase the deficit in the top of the seventh. They were able to get two runners on with one out when a fly out and strikeout shut the door on the game.

Finishing with three RBIs in the loss with one hit was Koch. Oelke had two hits and two runs batted in. Coming up with one hit and one RBI was Thoms.

After a rough start on the mound, Logan Chloupek gave Waverly a solid 4.1 innings of no-run baseball. He only gave up two walks and had four strikeouts.

This week the Vikings started things off with a game at Class B No. 7 Elkhorn on March 27. They are then at home against Class B No. 8 Blair at 4:30 p.m. on March 30 and travel to play at Beatrice at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.