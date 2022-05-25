Waverly Striv team wins award for distracted driving PSA

WAVERLY – When drivers leave the Waverly High School parking lot, a sign cautions that “One text or call could wreck it all.” As catchy as the slogan is, it reminds Waverly students of the dangers of distracted driving.

A recent contest from the National Safety Council’s Nebraska chapter prompted high school students throughout the state to make a 30-second video PSA illustrating the serious results that distracted driving can have.

Four Waverly students, all of whom are part of the school’s Striv Media broadcasting team, submitted their own PSA to be graded on two criteria – a judges’ score and a score tallying each video’s social media reach. The Waverly team posted its video online on Feb. 28, and was announced on May 6 as the Class B winner and the recipient of a $2,000 cash prize.

The team, made up of Kaleb Axmann, Tyler Brewer, Grant Schere and Landon Scott, learned of the contest through their social studies teacher and Waverly’s Striv Coordinator Shawn Ekwall. They knew if they won that they could use the money to upgrade their broadcasting gear.

“(Ekwall) just brought up in class that ‘If anybody feels like they have a good idea to make a video for it, you can go right ahead and do it,’” Axmann said. “And us four jumped on it right away.”

In February, before the team members began work on their video, they gleaned inspiration from another school’s submission that had already been shared online.

“It was a good video,” Schere said, “but it just kind of felt sad, and you didn’t really want to watch it.”

For a video to be successful on social media, Schere said comedy is the best tool. So the team made it a point that their video would contain humor while still conveying the severe consequences of distracted driving.

The video opens with Schere rolling up in a Nissan sedan to his friends, who are standing idly on the side of the road. He slows down and shouts out the window “Y’all wanna hang out?” His team members respond with an enthusiastic “Yeah!” They get in the car, and before driving away, Schere reminds his passengers, “Seat belts, everyone. C’mon now.”

They hit the road, and Brewer asks Schere to play some music from his cell phone. Schere fumbles his phone as he grabs for it, and it falls to the floor. He reaches down for just a moment to pick up the phone, but it was a moment too long. His friends yell “Grant!” and point ahead. The video cuts to a car dramatically flying off of a cliff. The screen fades to black and reads “A Text Or Call Can Wreck It All,” taking a cue from the signs on the Waverly High School campus. Schere said it took a single class period to record the video.

“Pretty much what we were going for was just an entertaining video that still got the point across,” Axmann said.

They shared their video on the Waverly Striv Network Twitter account (@WaverlyStriv), and it is currently sitting at 28 retweets, 133 likes and nearly 2,800 views. Brewer said the video received more likes than any other Class B submission, and Ekwall said it was a hit with the judges, too.

“They did say they really liked our video,” Ekwall said. “It was one of the top ones from all classes.”

Axmann, Brewer, Schere and Scott joined Striv during their freshman years, and the soon-to-be seniors have goals of bolstering their broadcasting capabilities in their final year. With $2,000 to work with, they plan to add new gear that will allow for sideline reporting at football and basketball games.

Despite their video’s humor, Schere said he and his team believe in the message. They have a friend who recently was riding his motorcycle when a truck driver made an illegal left turn and struck him. It was a warning to students about the risks inherent to the road.

“I know a lot of people say it and a lot of people believe it, that during high school you’re invincible. But you’re really not,” Schere said. “One bad thing can leave you ruined for the rest of your life.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.