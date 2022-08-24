Waverly starts off strong with impressive triangular win

MURDOCK- The Waverly girls golf team started the year off on the right foot with a win at the Elmwood-Murdock Triangular on August 18 at Grandpas Woods Golf Course in Murdock. The Vikings ended up with a team score of 174, followed closely by Lincoln Christian with a 180, and then the host E-M shot a 202.

“I was very happy for the girls,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Cobelens said. “They were very excited they played well as a team.”

Waverly’s best golfer on the day was their lone returning state qualifier from a year ago Tia Phaisan. She was six strokes back of the leader Olivia Lovegrove from Lincoln Christian with a 37.

Finishing with the exact same scores of 43 on the day were Mya Dubas and Sophia Johnson. Shooting a 47 for nine holes was Mackenzie Cordes.

Rounding out the team score for the Vikings by carding 48 was Sehren Carlson.

All in all, the meet was a great start to the season for Waverly against good competition like Lincoln Christian who finished sixth in Class C a year ago at the state. The meet should hopefully give the girls a lot of confidence and continue to propel them forward.

This week the Vikings competed at the Beatrice quadrangular on August 23. They will also be taking part in a dual with Elkhorn at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln at 2 p.m. on August 25.