Waverly Soccer Academy grows, provides bright future for high school program

WAVERLY – It was a perfect storm, Jorge Zuniga said.

Establishing Waverly Soccer Academy (WSA) last August only happened because of the culmination of three important aspects, the club director and boys coach said.

No. 1 was to have a group of certified coaches willing to dedicate their time to the program. The second was developing a strong partnership with Sporting Nebraska Football Club, of which WSA is a branch.

The third, and most important, Zuniga said, was the support from the Waverly High School (WHS) soccer program. Zuniga is also an assistant coach for the boys soccer team. The support from girls head coach Joel Fritz and boys head coach Mike Ziola has been important because of their already-established ties with parents.

“They are the moving force,” Zuniga said. “They‘re the people that the parents listen to because they provide the vision. All these kids you see here, it is a pipeline to develop and improve the potential of Waverly soccer.”

On the cusp of their second season, WSA has grown from two boys teams to six teams over the last year with the intention of becoming a funnel team to WHS. WSA serves kids from under nine years old to under 14 years old.