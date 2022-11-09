Waverly season comes to end in first round of state tourney

LINCOLN – In a battle of No. 7 against No. 2, the Waverly volleyball team fought hard, but fell short to Omaha Skutt Catholic in four sets 26-24, 14-25, 11-25 and 11-25 in the first round of the Class B State Volleyball Tournament on Nov. 2. It was the second season in a row that the Vikings have had their season end at the hand of the SkyHawks at state.

After a slow start, Skutt was able to heat up and finish with a .381 hitting percentage and 59 kills. Waverly ended up with a .099 hitting percentage and 34 kills.

Another issue for the Vikings was that their front-row hitters struggled to get the ball past the SkyHawks front line of defense. This resulted in Skutt getting nine blocks while Waverly finished with one.

“When you play a team that is really low error it’s really hard to get in a rhythm and come out on top,” Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. “Skutt was extremely low error in sets two and four and we were much higher error. Their serving kept us a little more off-balance and their passing really improved so they were in system a lot. They had three options it seemed like every time the ball was on their side of the net and that’s really hard to defend.”

In the first set, the Vikings were right with the SkyHawks as they trailed 8-7 after a pair of kills from Kara Kassebaum and Jaelyn Dicke.

Midway through the set, Skutt went on a run to increase their lead to 14-9. Waverly trimmed the deficit back down to four after a block from Jolee Wiese.

It remained around a four-point lead for the SkyHawks until Dicke got an ace and then a kill that made it a two point game at 21-19. Several plays later, the set was all knotted up at 24 apiece thanks to two kills from Eden Moore and another from Kassebaum.

“It was great to see the team just stick together and keep grinding,” Neujahr said. “They had the mentality one point at a time and I’m really proud of how they kept at it and just stuck together.”

The Vikings shocked the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena by winning the next two points and taking the first set on a kill from Dicke and a block from Renae Landon.

After a strong finish by Waverly in the opening set, they started out well in the second. They got an ace from Wiese and a kill from Kassebaum that made it 3-3.

It was at this point a switch was flipped for Skutt, who went on a 6-2 run and increased their advantage to four. The Vikings tried to get something going with a kill from Moore and an ace from Joslyn Rice which kept the SkyHawks’ lead at four at 11-7.

Unlike the first set, Skutt never let Waverly get in a groove and ended the second on a 14-7 run as they picked up an 11-point win to tie the match.

Things didn’t get better for the Vikings in the third and fourth sets as the SkyHawks continued to pick up steam. Skutt went on a 9-2 run and then a 12-5 run in back-to-back sets that powered them to 14-point victories and into the semifinals.

In the final match of her high school career, Dicke led Waverly with seven kills, two aces and 11 digs. Kassebaum earned 12 kills and one dig and Moore finished with nine kills and one dig.

From the setter position, Caylee Rowley picked up 27 assists, 14 digs and one kill and Joslyn Rice had 22 digs and one assist.

The Vikings end the year with a record of 19-16. According to Neujahr, every single player on this team improved throughout the season and did what they had to do to make this a successful year.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Neujahr said. “Every player had huge individual growth in our journey through the season. We didn’t have any one go-to player and each of them played a role in what our team became and what we accomplished together. The resilience this team showed throughout our season was tremendous. I definitely think this team maxed out. I’m so proud of them!”