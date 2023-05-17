WAVERLY — While a number of unknowns still remain, the Waverly City Council is moving forward on plans for a new municipal fire station.

The May 9 council meeting was the latest in a series of meetings featuring discussion about the yet-to-be-built fire station, which has been brought up periodically over the past decade as Waverly Fire and Rescue outgrows its aging station.

WFR officials have said the conceptual design that JEO Consulting Group presented last November represented the most progress ever made in making the new fire station a reality.

But since then, a string of complications have forced the council to hold off on taking any big steps forward.

JEO’s original fire station concept was designed with attached city offices to be built on city-owned land near the intersection of 134th Street and Amberly Road.

But WFR members widely opposed that idea when they were given the chance to share their opinions at a January council meeting. They raised concerns about traffic flow, expansion potential and the estimated cost of the design, which JEO placed at $11 million. The design has been described by council members and WFR members as a “Taj Mahal.”

At the same meeting, the Waverly Rural Fire Protection District publicly announced its plans to reconfigure as a suburban fire protection district. Doing so would allow the rural fire board to reset its tax levy and officially merge with the city-run Waverly Fire and Rescue, and with any other bordering fire districts with which it would like to pursue a merger.

The end goal, according to Rural Board President Dick Dames, is to absorb Waverly Fire and Rescue in order to ensure protection to rural residents in the event that Lincoln annexes Waverly and its municipal services.

The rural board held a public hearing and vote on April 19 to approve the conversion to a suburban district, with the motion being approved on a 16-0 vote. The final step before the conversion is official is to receive approval from the Lancaster County Commissioners, which will hold a public hearing on the subject at its May 23 meeting. Dames has said he intends to approach the Waverly City Council about a potential merger once the conversion receives county approval.

Such factors played into the council’s decision at the May 9 meeting when it discussed whether to approve a $14,800 amendment to the city’s contract with JEO. The amendment would result in a new cost estimate and fire station design to be built of pre-engineered metal and without the city offices attached.

Council Member Aaron Hummel has been leading the charge to push the fire station discussions forward, saying the project has been put off for too long. He said he hears from constituents daily that they want to see a new fire station be built in Waverly, and he said the council should continue plans despite the possibility that the city ends up voting to merge with the new suburban fire district.

“I’m all for it … I think this is the right next step,” Hummel said.

Mayor Bill Gerdes and Council Member Dave Nielson both opposed the contract amendment, with the mayor saying any money spent now on the fire station would be premature. If the city were to join the suburban fire district, it would have no direct affiliation with Waverly Fire and Rescue or a new fire station.

“We haven’t even voted to join the suburban fire district, but yet, we’re trying to design a building that incorporates what we presently have,” Gerdes said. “I’m totally against it. As much as I’d like to have a new fire station, now is not the time.”

Nielson said it’s likely that the suburban fire district would approach the city before this fall to propose a merger. But Hummel said he would prefer not to make decisions based on speculation.

“So, then, why do we have to spend the money so quickly when we don’t know?” Nielson asked.

Nielson proposed an amendment to the contract that would require the rural board to pay for half of the new conceptual design. But the council voted the amendment down because it could be several months before the rural board would vote whether or not to foot part of the bill.

Hummel said the city could possibly recoup the money for conceptual planning later on if the city chooses to relinquish its authority over WFR.

“If we so choose to join the suburban fire district at that point, we can ask them to refund us for what we’ve spent on this,” Hummel said. “I mean, it’s money that’s not lost.”

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said having JEO create a new conceptual design could be unnecessary, as the new design would not be a complete redesign of the previous concept.

“If we were to go to final design, you could say, ‘This is basically what we want, but we want to charge X, Y and Z, and it needs to fit this budget,’” she said. “But if you want a conceptual design to look at beforehand, then this (new design) is what you need to do.”

Council Member David Jespersen said, however, that the removal of the city offices as a component of the design would “significantly change the project.”

Before the final vote, Gerdes reiterated his opposition to the contract amendment with JEO.

“Why would the city be paying for the whole thing when we know a suburban fire district is in the future, if we choose to join?” he said.

The council voted 3-1 to approve the amendment, with Nielson voting against it.