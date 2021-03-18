Waverly High School presents ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

WAVERLY – The theatre and arts department at Waverly High School has played “I’ll be Seeing You,” by Billie Holiday before every production this school year, WHS Kristen Friesen said.
Friesen, who also teaches English, said the department based its theme of “We’ll be Seeing You” off of the song with the intention and goal of figuring out a way to do theatre this year despite the pandemic.
And they have.
Friesen said while it was really difficult in the fall because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County they were still able to present a fall play. In order to do that, Friesen and her students have had to push their limits.
“We’ve had to really think outside the box,” Friesen said.
“The Invisible Man,” was a radio play which meant that Friesen could separate the cast at different microphones. Each cast member was only allowed two tickets for family for the public performance but it was also live streamed. The spring musical was also selected for this purpose before the school year even started.
The theatre department has been rehearsing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” for their spring musical. The show will premiere on March 26 at 7 p.m. and also be performed on March 27 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and March 28 at 2 p.m.
The musical was written in the 1990s by William Finn and features a group of middle school-aged competing for first place in the spelling bee as well as their own personal issues in their family lives.
Junior Sam Cunningham plays William Barfée and has found the musical is a realistic portrayal of what children everywhere deal with every day.
“There’s kind of the stereotype that kids don’t have bad family lives (and) they can deal with this stuff,” Cunningham said. “All the kids in the show are literally examples of, they go through stress, they’re real human beings, they know what it’s like. And I think that’s just like the most harrowing thing about the show.”
When Friesen selected this musical, her plan was to have the students in individual seats and mainly keep to themselves. Since Lancaster County is now in the yellow on the COVID-19 risk dial they have been able to seat the students closer and add group dancing.
“I just wanted to be safe,” Friesen said. “With this musical, I could keep them contained, and sort of separate from each other but still together.”
Friesen said they added a show to accommodate more audience members since they will be under 50% capacity for social distance reasons. They will not have live video streaming like they did with the fall play.
In order to put on a show, the theatre department really had to cut down on costs. Friesen said the set of an underground gym was really simple because it was something the school already had in its possession. As for costumes, most of the costumes were purchased through Goodwill or were also already owned by the school from previous performances.
Senior Libby Retzlaff, who plays Olive Ostrovsky, choreographed all dances after Friesen said the COVID-19 risk dial had moved down to yellow. Retzlaff said when she was planning the dance scenes she focused on each individual personality which determined how each actor would perform the dance.
“I wanted the choreo to be kind of like their personalities,” Retzlaff said. “I tried to make the choreography sharp in some places and then smooth and then just make it fit the music.”
Cunningham said that he learned a lot about perseverance this year because of the pandemic and the challenges it brought with it. Cunningham and Retzlaff were both involved in last year’s spring musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.
“It was heartbreaking,” Cunningham said.
It was Student Director Briley Ockinga’s first time stage managing a production. She said she remembers having to come back in the summer to tear down the set that they never were able to perform on.
“It was really hard because we had put so much work into it,” Ockinga said.
Ockinga said having the performances open to the public is a huge deal because the shows have just been families so far. Retzlaff said they feel lucky to be able to rehearse in person and having the performances be open for the public is a huge motivation.
Friesen said she’s excited for the live audience and described her cast as troopers through it all.
“They’ve had to keep the energy up,” Friesen said. They practice so hard every day after school for a couple hours. They’re very resilient.”
For Cunningham, being able to have the show and a live audience is a huge motivator to continue persevering.
“It’s just something to really be grateful for,” Cunningham said. “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone and that’s something that hit especially hard with a pandemic.”