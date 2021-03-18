Waverly High School presents ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

In order to put on a show, the theatre department really had to cut down on costs. Friesen said the set of an underground gym was really simple because it was something the school already had in its possession. As for costumes, most of the costumes were purchased through Goodwill or were also already owned by the school from previous performances.

Senior Libby Retzlaff, who plays Olive Ostrovsky, choreographed all dances after Friesen said the COVID-19 risk dial had moved down to yellow. Retzlaff said when she was planning the dance scenes she focused on each individual personality which determined how each actor would perform the dance.

“I wanted the choreo to be kind of like their personalities,” Retzlaff said. “I tried to make the choreography sharp in some places and then smooth and then just make it fit the music.”

Cunningham said that he learned a lot about perseverance this year because of the pandemic and the challenges it brought with it. Cunningham and Retzlaff were both involved in last year’s spring musical “The Drowsy Chaperone” before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“It was heartbreaking,” Cunningham said.