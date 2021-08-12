Waverly High School adds bowling through NSAA

WAVERLY – Brad McMillan will need to make an addition to his shelf full of binders for each sports activity in his office at Waverly High School.
This fall, WHS will offer boys and girls bowling through the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) for the first time. The 2020-2021 school year was the NSAA’s inaugural year sanctioning high school bowling, but McMillan, the activities director and assistant principal, said WHS opted out of participating because of the global pandemic.
“We did not take part last year,” McMillan said.
Waverly will be joining the more than 40 high schools participating in the sport starting Nov. 15 when tryouts begin until the class B state championships on Feb. 11. Since there is no bowling alley in Waverly, the teams will compete and practice at lanes in Lincoln including Hollywood Bowl and Parkway Lanes.
McMillan said the school has not hired a coach yet, but will begin the process once the school year starts.
In previous years, Waverly has presented bowling for its students through the Nebraska High School Bowling Federation and the girls team won the Class B state championship in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. McMillan also said that year they were one of the largest clubs in class B.
“There was a lot of interest,” McMillan said.
Since NSAA added bowling to the list of sanctioned events, McMillan has been gauging interest through parents who had their high schoolers involved in the club. However, along with not offering bowling through NSAA last year, the high school also didn’t have the club like other after school activities during the 2020-2021 school year because of COVID-19.
For this reason, McMillan said they haven’t been able to accurately determine the level of the interest in the sport.
“We’re just kind of unsure,” McMillan said. “But we anticipate some pretty good numbers.”
WHS also has had a unified bowling team for the last five years. Unlike track and field, the unified bowling team and the boys and girls bowling team will probably not host meets together since the two seasons are different, McMillan said.
McMillan said being able to offer this new winter sport is exciting because it opens more possibilities for what students are able to do in the winter. The high school currently has basketball, wrestling and speech.
“It gives us an opportunity to offer another winter sport to keep kids involved during that time period,” McMillan said.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.