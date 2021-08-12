Waverly High School adds bowling through NSAA

“There was a lot of interest,” McMillan said.

Since NSAA added bowling to the list of sanctioned events, McMillan has been gauging interest through parents who had their high schoolers involved in the club. However, along with not offering bowling through NSAA last year, the high school also didn’t have the club like other after school activities during the 2020-2021 school year because of COVID-19.

For this reason, McMillan said they haven’t been able to accurately determine the level of the interest in the sport.

“We’re just kind of unsure,” McMillan said. “But we anticipate some pretty good numbers.”

WHS also has had a unified bowling team for the last five years. Unlike track and field, the unified bowling team and the boys and girls bowling team will probably not host meets together since the two seasons are different, McMillan said.

McMillan said being able to offer this new winter sport is exciting because it opens more possibilities for what students are able to do in the winter. The high school currently has basketball, wrestling and speech.