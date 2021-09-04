Waverly golf has busy week

WAVERLY – Waverly golf started the second week of the season with three meets in four days.

The week started off on Aug. 23 with a quadrangular against York, Norris and Tri County at Crooked Creek Golf Club. Waverly ended with a team score of 222, landing third in the competition. Mya Dubas and Mackenzie Cordes both had the lowest score for the team with 51.

Following this first meet of the week, Waverly went to Beatrice for an invite the next day on Aug. 24. Head Coach Michael Cobelens said the team had a specific goal for this meet.

“The main goal for the day was to experience an 18-hole event on a difficult course and see how well the players handled themselves,” Cobelens said.

The team finished with a score of 424 against Beatrice and resulted in new personal bests for two Viking golfers, Mallory Retzlaff with 99 and Brianna Hartman with 106. Tia Phaison also ended with a score of 103.

Cobelens said the team had a 50 stroke improvement over last year.