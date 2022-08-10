Waverly ends season as Class B State Runner-Up’s

BROKEN BOW- In an instant classic Class B State Championship game that came down to the very end, the Waverly Netting and Fence Seniors were the State Runner-Ups with a 6-5 loss to Hickman on August 3 at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow. This was the third straight senior title for the Hickman American Legion team.

Despite losing, the Netting and Fence seniors started the game off strong with two runs in both the first and second inning.

In the first inning Payton Engel and Drew Miller singled and then Garrett Rine was walked to load the bases. A double from Jarrett Ballinger to center knocked two in.

After a strikeout to start the second, the Netting and Fence seniors got two baserunners when Ethan Von Busch and Engel both singled. Pinch runner Owen Carillo and Engel came around to score when Kaden Harris singled to center and put Waverly up 4-0.

Despite a slow start, Hickman was able to get going in the third and fourth inning. With the bases loaded in the third, they were able to score one run on a walk, and then a grand slam in the fourth to center gave them a 5-4 lead over Waverly.

With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Harris singled to the shortstop to give the Netting and Fence seniors a baserunner. He was able to use his speed and tie the game at five when Miller doubled to center two batters later.

The score remained the same until the top of the seventh when Hickman got one run. The inning started with Butler singling to center and then he was driven in on a single to left field by Holt.

In their last opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, Wyatt Fanning was walked with two outs. He wasn’t able to get around and score, with a fly out to left field ending the contest.

Getting two hits and knocking in two runs in the loss was Harris, while Ballinger had one hit and two RBIs. Miller finished with two hits in the game and had one run batted in.

Starting the game and going three innings, with five earned runs surrendered, and two strikeouts was Bruin Sampson. In relief, Sam Bentjen went two innings and gave up no earned runs and Harris pitched one inning, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout.

The Waverly Netting and Fence seniors finish the season on a high note and pushed their record above .500 at 17-16-2.