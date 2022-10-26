Waverly earns second win over Elkhorn to end the regular season

WAVERLY- For the second time in 12 days, the Class B No. 5 Waverly Volleyball Team defeated Class B No. 6 Elkhorn on Oct. 20. This time the Vikings won in four sets 25-19, 25-13, 21-25 and 25-22.

“I think what impressed me the most was the grittiness that we showed,” Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. “We have had several opportunities this year where we have been right there at the end against a really good team and then fell short and left a lot of points on the floor. This time the team came together and dug deep and finished against a really talented Elkhorn team.”

In the opening set of the night, Kassebaum blocked a shot and then turned around and got a kill to put Waverly up 8-7. A pair of aces by Caylee Rowley and then Joslyn Rice extended the lead out to 16-13.

A blocked shot by Kassebaum and then a kill by Rowley locked up the first for the Vikings by six points.

After a solid first, Waverly was even more dominant in the second set racing out to a 24-13 advantage. Renae Landon finished off the set for the Vikings with a kill in the middle to give the Vikings their most lopsided win of the night at 12 points.

The Antlers showed some fight in the fourth as they built their first significant lead of the game at 23-18. Waverly got within four points at 23-19 but ended up losing the set by the same point margin.

With the score tied at 22 in the fifth, Kassebaum came up big for the Vikings. She scored the next three points with a block and two kills to secure the set and the match for Waverly.

Leading the team with 17 kills, four blocks and seven digs was Moore and Kassebaum finished with 14 kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Earning eight kills, four digs and two blocks was Renae Landon and Jaelyn Dicke registered 23 digs and eight kills.

From the setter position, Caylee Rowley ended up with 49 assists, 23 digs, one ace and one kill.

With the win, the Vikings finish the regular season with a 17-15 record. It also snapped a two-game losing streak for Waverly.

“I think this win was a big confidence booster for us,” Neujahr said. “Not just getting the win, but the way that we did it. “We came from behind where we were struggling with some unforced errors. The team had a short memory on them and just let the mistakes go and didn’t let them bother them.”

As the top seed, Waverly is hosting the B-1 Subdistrict on Oct. 25. With a win over Nebraska City or Plattsmouth, the Vikings will advance to a District Final and a shot at the State Tournament.