WAVERLY– A mixture of timely hitting and pitching helped the Class B No. 8 Waverly baseball team knock off Class A No. 1 Lincoln East 6-5 on April 21. The big victory for the Vikings came in the opening game of the Lincoln East Tournament.

“It was a good win for us and gave us confidence heading into the next few games,” Waverly Head Coach Luke Tewes said. “We’ve been playing a lot of close games all season, so it was good to be on the right end of that against a quality team. I told our guys I was proud that we have shown progress and happy with a couple of quality wins, but need to make sure to stay process focus going forward.”

The game against Lincoln East started out with the Spartans jumping out to a 3-1 lead after four innings. That all changed in the fifth when Waverly put up three.

Brennan Miller started the inning by hitting a triple to right field. That was followed up by Garrett Rine being hit by a pitch.

With one out, Owen Carillo hit into a fielder’s choice at second base scoring Miller and then Drew Koch singled to center, which tied the game. Two batters later and with the bases loaded, Lincoln East walked in a run that gave the Vikings a 4-3 edge.

After the Spartans put up two in the bottom of the fifth, the Vikings had to climb out of a two-run lead.

They started the sixth off strong with Miller singling to left field. In the next at-bat, Rine doubled to left field, scoring Miller which made it 5-5.

Waverly kept Lincoln East’s bats at bay in the bottom of the sixth. This helped them take a one-run lead in the top of the seventh on a sac bunt from Eli Russell that scored Zach McElhose.

The Spartans got one runner on in the bottom of the seventh but weren’t able to get him around to the plate.

Russell and Rine both drove in two runs for the Vikings. Ending with one RBI each were Carillo and Koch.

Nash Peterson went five innings as the starting pitcher with three earned runs given up and six strikeouts and Owen Schieffer pitched one inning in relief with one strikeout.

Later in the day on Friday, Waverly took on Omaha Burke. A solid pitching performance from Brennan Miller led the Vikings to a 2-0 win.

The only runs of the contest were by Waverly in the top of the first. They were driven in by a single from Hunter Thoms and then a passed ball that scored him later on.

Miller took care of the rest as he pitched seven innings of shutout baseball. The sophomore also had seven strikeouts and only walked one batter.

Heading into day two of the tournament on April 22, the Vikings sported a 2-0 record when they took on Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southwest. After winning a pair of close games, Waverly was on the losing end against the Silver Hawks by a final of 3-2.

The Vikings scored one run in the fourth and then another in the sixth on an error by the catcher and a passed ball.

Lincoln Southwest did all its damage in the second. They scored their first two runs on a double with one out and then got their third run on a passed ball by the catcher.

Driving in one run for Waverly in the contest was Russel. James Van Cleave pitched six innings, gave up two earned runs and had four strikeouts.

To close out the tournament on Saturday, the Vikings took on the eventual champions Class B No. 2 Norris. Four errors came back to haunt Waverly as they fell to the Titans 8-2.

Most of the runs for Norris came in the second when they plated six.

Carillo and McElhose finished the game with one RBI apiece. Kael Lade started the game on the mound and went 1.2 innings with three earned runs surrendered and one strikeout. Schwang, Koch and Quinn Kment were brought on in relief with no earned runs given up.

On Senior Night, the Vikings played Lincoln Northwest on April 24 and then were at Lincoln Pius X on April 25. Waverly is at Seward at 4:30 p.m. on April 27 and then take on Norris at home at 4:30 p.m. on April 28.