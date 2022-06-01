Waverly City Council approves infrastructure fee on new construction

WAVERLY – As Waverly’s population grows and its corporate limits expand, a built-in necessity is new, publicly funded infrastructure, such as parks, streets and water and sewer systems – all of which come with a price tag.

At its May 24 meeting, the Waverly City Council approved a resolution that will generate thousands of dollars in public revenue each year without raising sales taxes or property taxes. Beginning on June 1, a 1% fee will be charged on building permit applications for commercial and residential projects in Waverly.

That means for every $1,000 of construction costs on a project, $10 would go back to the city, and for every $100,000 of cost, the City would recoup $1,000.

City Administrator Stephanie Fisher said the infrastructure fee has been in the works for several months and comes as yearly building permit applications in Waverly continue to climb.

“It’s just additional construction fees on any new construction,” Fisher said. “It’s to help build and support the new infrastructure that’s needed with all of our growth.”

According to the resolution, for every $1,000 in construction costs, 40 cents would go to the city’s sewer fund, 30 cents to the water fund, $3 to parks, $5 to building and zoning and $1.30 to streets.

“The water and the sewer are already revenue generating funds, so their percentage was much lower,” Fisher said. “But parks and streets don’t really have any source of revenue.”

Waverly’s building permit application numbers held steady through the pandemic at about 45 residential permits per year, and since many of the city’s subdivisions have filled up, the Anderson North Park subdivision has become the hot spot for residential building permits.

Anderson North Park’s developer Aspen Builders planned to open up 19 lots in the subdivision’s eighth addition earlier this spring, and at a recent meeting, the Waverly City Council annexed the land that will become the development’s ninth addition, which includes 41 new lots.

In other city council news, billboard-sized signs will be permitted in Waverly city limits as long as the signs are within 300 feet of Interstate 80. The council voted to approve the third reading of the ordinance at the May 24 meeting. The maximum size of the signs would be 672 square feet.

The ordinance was first introduced at the council’s April 26 meeting. Fisher said the City has already received interest from parties who hope to build signs or billboards in Waverly along the Interstate. A special use permit would be required to construct a billboard-sized sign.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.