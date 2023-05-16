WAVERLY – A spectacular performance put together by the Waverly boys track team led to the B-3 District championship at home on May 9 with 172 points. In total, 15 different Viking boys qualified for the Class B State Track and Field Championships, most in multiple events.

“I feel like we are peaking at the right time for sure heading into the state meet,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We as a team have set this moment as a goal and planned a lot around it. Now is the time to see what we have in the big moment. I really feel both our boys and girls teams are set up to compete for the top spot next week!”

Pulling out two gold medals in both the 200 and 400 meter dashes was Braxton Smith. He ran a personal record time of 48.73 in the 400 meter dash and 22.16 in the 200 meter dash.

Grant Schere claimed his second straight district title in the 100 meter dash after posting a 10.85. The senior also placed second in the 200 meter dash after getting to the line in a time of 22.24.

Sweeping the hurdles for the Vikings were Garrett Black and Preston Harms. Black’s win came in the 110 high hurdles where he ran a personal record of 15.66. Harms clocked a PR of 41.07 in the 300 meter hurdles on his way to gold.

In the 800 meter run, AJ Heffelfinger and Drew Moser both broke the two minute barrier to get to the state meet. Winning the race was Heffelfinger with a PR of 1:57.69 and Moser got third place by posting a PR of 1:59.09.

Picking up a pair of first place finishes in the field events for Waverly were Cohen Burhoop in the high jump after clearing 6-05 and Landon Scott in the pole vault with a vault of 14-00. Zach Hartman came in second in the triple jump with a season record mark of 41-07.25.

Both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays for the Vikings got to the line in first place. Harms, Daniel Kasparek, Schere and Austin Neddenreip ran a 42.75 in the 4x100 and Smith, Kasparek, Moser and Heffelfinger clocked a 3:24.44 in the 4x400.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Keaton Bowker, Kasparek, Moser and Heffelfinger came in second place behind Lincoln Christian after running an 8:10.28.

Qualifying alongside Schere in the 100 meter dash was Neddenreip on time. The senior got fourth place in a personal record time of 11.12.

On top of qualifying in three relays, Kasparek came in third in the 400 meter dash by posting a 49.97 to get to state. Taking fifth in the 400 and earning a spot at state with a qualifying time was Barrett Mayfield, who ran a 52.62.

Jared Schroeder qualified for state in both the two mile and the mile as a freshman. He ran a personal record time of 10:15.37 to get second in the 3,200 meter run and made state on time in the 1,600 meter run by coming in fourth and clocking a 4:44.81.

Getting third in the mile with a PR time of 4:37.95 was Gregory Cockerill. This helped the sophomore get to state for the first time in his career.

Waverly competed at the Class B State Track Meet May 17 and 18 at Omaha Burke High School.

The rest of the medalists from the B-3 District Meet for the Vikings can be found below.

B-3 District Meet

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles- 6. Isaac Clarke, 16.89

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles- 5. Isaac Clarke, 42.89

Boys High Jump- 6. Ta’Jonne Baxter, 5-09

Boys Pole Vault- 4. Sam Schernikau, 12-06

Boys Triple Jump- 4. TJ Mueller, 40-10.50