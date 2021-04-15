Waverly alum helps found investment app for Gen Z

WAVERLY – When Harrison Martindale graduated from Waverly High School in May 2019, he left with an interest in the stock market and instilled ambition from his business teachers like Tara Bohaboj and Trent Goldsmith.
“(The) big thing was the stock market for me,” Martindale said. “I was interested in that and some teachers taught me a little bit more about it, and it intrigued me to go past the classroom and start investing on my own.”
Now a sophomore at University of Nebraska at Omaha, Martindale is continuing to pursue his curiosity in investments through studying banking and financial markets. He also recently took up a new business venture designed to promote investing for Generation Z which is generally those born between 1997 and 2012.
Martindale and Lincoln High School class of 2020 alum Luke Moberly are co-founders of the investing application called Bumper. Moberly was accepted into a Lincoln-based program called NMotion in December 2020 with the intent of cultivating new startup companies.
When Moberly applied to NMotion, Bumper was one of the four ideas he had discussed. Moberly, who is currently taking a gap year with plans to attend Harvard this fall to study computer science, said the idea stemmed from his interest in investing, but not having access to a program that promoted teenagers investing.
“I wanted to invest,” Moberly said. “I wanted to get into it, but there wasn’t really a platform designed for a teenager to begin investing. I mean, Robinhood is 18-plus, same with Fidelity and there are custodial investment accounts out there but they’re all designed for the parent.”
Martindale was connected to Moberly via email in February 2021 by one of Martindale’s professors, Tom Chapman, who also leads Maverick Venture Fund. This fund is a student-led venture capital firm that Martindale is a part of.
Martindale also had a class with Chapman called New Venture Formations where students build their own business plans and try to start their own business. Martindale said Chapman felt he and Moberly would work well together.
And according to Martindale and Moberly, they have – despite the limited environment that a pandemic offers. While they haven’t met in person, the pair has worked together vigorously over Zoom to produce Bumper, which they describe as a program for long-term investing. NMotion funded $100,000 in Bumper in exchange for a portion of the company.
Unlike Bumper, Robinhood is focused on short-term investments as well as older generations. Martindale and Moberly’s platform will work to create wealth for Gen Z.
“We want to change that narrative and expand it to long-term gains and teach those long-term investing strategies to help them create generational wealth,” Martindale said.
Moberly said the application will utilize short-term strategies to promote long-term wealth for teenagers as well as provide basic security through stocks in Apple or Microsoft rather than penny stocks like GameStop. Moberly said these trusted brands don’t fluctuate as much.
“It’s just very basic investments to set them up for long term success,” Moberly said.
Martindale and Moberly are currently participating in final negotiations with a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) registered broker dealer so they can offer investment services. Moberly said they estimate launching a beta version of the application soon with a public launch in August.
Moberly said their ages have actually been an advantage to starting this venture.
“I thought it would be a much bigger obstacle, but people are more willing to help us, probably because of our age,” he said.
Martindale said through this process he has recognized that it’s a big pond, and while they are small fish right now, they are still learning. Since he began his interest in stocks in high school, Martindale cites what he’s learned in high school and college as the continuous reinforcement that has resulted in his ambition.
“That’s kind of what sparked this ambition in me to keep going,” he said. “In college, I was presented more entrepreneurial type of ventures, and then that further fostered into what this is today. (It’s) frequent reinforcement and teachings that created this ambition.”