Waverly alum helps found investment app for Gen Z

Moberly said the application will utilize short-term strategies to promote long-term wealth for teenagers as well as provide basic security through stocks in Apple or Microsoft rather than penny stocks like GameStop. Moberly said these trusted brands don’t fluctuate as much.

“It’s just very basic investments to set them up for long term success,” Moberly said.

Martindale and Moberly are currently participating in final negotiations with a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) registered broker dealer so they can offer investment services. Moberly said they estimate launching a beta version of the application soon with a public launch in August.

Moberly said their ages have actually been an advantage to starting this venture.

“I thought it would be a much bigger obstacle, but people are more willing to help us, probably because of our age,” he said.

Martindale said through this process he has recognized that it’s a big pond, and while they are small fish right now, they are still learning. Since he began his interest in stocks in high school, Martindale cites what he’s learned in high school and college as the continuous reinforcement that has resulted in his ambition.

“That’s kind of what sparked this ambition in me to keep going,” he said. “In college, I was presented more entrepreneurial type of ventures, and then that further fostered into what this is today. (It’s) frequent reinforcement and teachings that created this ambition.”