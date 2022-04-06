Warriors suffer setbacks in tight games

WAHOO- It was a tough week for the Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Christian baseball team as they suffered three losses to Lincoln Christian on March 28 and Nebraska City on March 29 at home and at Elkhorn on April 1.

The Warriors started the week off with a game at home against Lincoln Christian. It was a back and forth contest, that the Crusaders were eventually able to win with a late run by a score of 5-4.

All of the Wahoo/BN/LL runs came in the third inning when they drove in four.

The at bat for the Warriors started with Micah Schlueter being walked and then Easton Cooper reached base on a wild throw to first after bunting. Carson Oerman would single to second base scoring Avery Wieting and then Alex Ohnoutka hit the ball too short resulting in an error that brought home Wieting and Oerman.

After two straight outs, the fourth run was brought home on a single by Storm Portsche that scored Ohnoutka.

In the top of the fourth inning, Lincoln Christian answered back with four straight runs. Two of them came in on singles, but then two errors brought in the other two.

The Crusaders were able to grab their first lead of the game in the sixth when Andrew Clough reached on an error and came around the score. The Warriors had two opportunities to erase their one run deficit but failed to do so with only one hit during that span.

Driving in two runs on one hit in the game was Ohnoutka. Coming up with two hits and one RBI was Oerman and Portsche had one hit and one run batted in.

Kael Eddie started the game and pitched four innings giving up two earned runs and had four strikeouts. In relief, Eli Johnston pitched three innings, gave up no earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

The next day, Wahoo/BN/LL was involved in another close contest, this time against Nebraska City. In a game that nearly took five hours to play and went 14 innings, the Warriors ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a 7-5 loss.

It was Wahoo/BN/LL who scored the first run of the contest. Trenton Barry doubled to left field and Owen Hancock was walked to give the Warriors two baserunners. In the end, Barry would be the only runner to score on an error by the Pioneers.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Wahoo/BN/LL was able to produce two more runs. The inning started with Barry and Hancock singling with both coming around to score on a hit to center from Jackson Masek that gave the Warriors a 3-2 lead.

After another two runs by Nebraska City in the top of the sixth, the Pioneers once again had a one point advantage.

Wahoo/BN/LL went to work erasing that lead with Ohnoutka scoring on an error. Two batters later, Seth Williams flew out to the shortstop bringing home Barry and putting the Warriors up 5-4.

In the top of the seventh, Wahoo/BN/LL was able to retire the first batter of the inning and only had to get two outs. After that, the Pioneers were able to produce a single and then a triple that scored a run and sent the game to extra innings.

The Warriors had two prime opportunities to score in the eighth and eleventh with the bases loaded, but neither time could produce a run. Nebraska City didn’t squander their opportunity in the 14th and had two runs come home on an error at shortstop.

Barry scored three times in the game and had five hits, while Masek had two hits and two RBIs and Williams came up with one hit and drove in one run.

Pitching 8.1 innings and giving up one earned with three strikeouts was Aiden Lofgren. Portsche pitched 4.2 innings and had four strikeouts with no runs given up and Brennan Tarzian went one inning with no runs given up.

On the road at Elkhorn on April 1, the Warriors suffered their most lopsided defeat of the week as they fell to the Antlers by a score of 9-0. In the game, Wahoo/BN/LL was only able to come up with two hits.

Registering those two hits for the Warriors were Hancock and Oerman.

Pitching four innings for Wahoo/BN/LL with two earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Ryan Bokelmann, while both Micah Schlueter and Tarzian went one inning with one run given up between the two with one strikeout.

The Warriors took on Crete on April 4 and knocked them off 16-4. They played at Omaha Roncalli on April 5 and then return home to play Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on April 7 at 4:30 p.m. and then Class B No. 6 Elkhorn North at 5:00 p.m. on April 8.