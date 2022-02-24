Warriors knock off Concordia in first round

WAHOO – The Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo girls basketball team took on Omaha Concordia in the first round of the C1-5 Subdistrict Tournament on their home court on Feb. 15. It didn’t take long for Wahoo to put their stamp on the game as they went on to win 73-21.

The Warriors finished the contest with 10 steals, which helped them get easy baskets and shoot 52% from the field and 56% from three in the victory.

“That’s how we like to play,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “We like to full court press and play a lot of girls. We did a great job of trapping and rotating. I thought are girls came out ready to play from the first tip. We wanted to have a very good first quarter and we did and I am just super proud of the girls.”

Wahoo started the game out on an 11-0 scoring run thanks to layups from Sammy Leu and Karley Golladay and three from Autumn Iversen. That lead for the Warriors ballooned out to 18 points by the end of the quarter on three-pointers from Golladay and Bailey Maly.

The points kept coming for Wahoo in the second with 18. A layup from Golladay and three from Leu helped the Warriors increase their edge over the Mustangs to 44-15 at the half.

Out of the break, Wahoo remained hot from three with triples made by Leu and Maly. Baskets underneath by Sarah Kolterman and Ella Lacey put the Warriors up 63-18 with one quarter remaining.

After holding Concordia to just three points in the third, the defense stole the show for Wahoo once again by giving up only three points in the fourth. With most the starters out, the bench did a good job scoring 10 points against the Mustangs in the final frame.

Leu had a game high 21 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals in the victory. Scoring 13 points was Golladay while also adding six assists, while Kylee Kenning finished with seven points, Lacey, Iversen and Maly scored six points, Luben dropped in five points, Sidney Smart and Kolterman had four points and Abby Borchers finished with one point.