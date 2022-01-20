Warriors get to double digits in win column

WAHOO- With still plenty of games left to play in the regular season, the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team reached double digits in the win column with three victories this week. They accomplished this by defeating Blair 56-40 on Jan. 11, Class B No. 7 Platteview 67-57 on Jan. 13, and Douglas County West 66-43 on Jan. 15.
In the game against Blair, the Bears were able to race out to a 6-0 lead with two three-pointers. The Warriors got back in the game and took an 8-6 lead with jumpers from Benji Nelson and Marcus Glock and layups from Myles Simon and Garrett Grandgenett.
A made basket at the buzzer from Myles Simon gave Wahoo a 12-7 lead at the end of the first.
The second was the best quarter played by the Warriors. They dominated offensively and defensively, outscoring Blair 20-7.
Glock ended the half by grabbing a rebound off a miss and making a layup. He then connected on a three-pointer that put Wahoo up 32-14.
Dealing with a big deficit, the Bears didn’t give up in the second half. They made things hard for the Warriors in the third and as a result, scored 21 points and trimmed their deficit down to 44-35.
Wahoo once again fell back on their defense in the final frame and only gave up five points. Baskets by Grandgenett and Myles Simon to start the fourth pushed the lead back to double digits and it remained that way the rest of the game.
“The first half was a really good half of basketball for us,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “I thought we were really good on the defensive end, and we moved the ball well. We were not as sharp in the third quarter, but were good enough in the fourth quarter to get the job done.”
Both scoring 12 points were Nelson and Glock. Also in double figures was Grandgenett with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Kamron Kasischke scored nine points and had nine boards, Myles Simon had seven points, four rebounds, and four assists, Owen Hancock scored three points, Andrew Waido had two points and Anthony Simon finished with one point.
The competition level was increased on Jan. 13, when the Warriors welcomed in Trailblazer Conference foe Platteview. A strong start powered Wahoo to an impressive victory.
“This was a great win for us over an excellent team,” Scheef said. “We shot it really well from three. Benji Nelson and Marcus Glock were really good offensively, but we got many great contributions from everyone who stepped on the floor. Myles Simon was really good defensively, and Garrett Grandgenett was really tough on the glass.”
Early on it was a 10-2 run for Wahoo behind two baskets made by Glock, and buckets from Grandgenett and Myles Simon. Glock was able to make a three that made it 15-8 at the end of the first.
The Trojans would outscore the Warriors 11-9 in the second, but it was still Wahoo who was up 24-19 at halftime.
It was a hot three-point shooting performance by the Warriors in the fourth as they made five in the quarter. A Nelson three and then a three-point play by Glock had Wahoo in charge up 49-36.
Hancock helped the Warriors take their biggest lead of the game in the fourth at 62-43. Platteview had a good run to close the game, but it wasn’t enough to make the game close.
Glock and Nelson both had 16 points in the game. Anthony Simon was also in double figures with 11 points, Grandgenett had eight, Myles Simon finished with seven, Owen Hancock had six, and Kasischke ended with three points.
A busy week for Wahoo was closed out with a game at DC West on Saturday. The game was never close as the Warriors shot 52% from the field compared to 37% for the Falcons.
Behind two baskets from Hancock, Wahoo was able to build a 15-3 lead in the first. A steal and high-flying dunk by Myles Simon had Wahoo in front 27-14 at halftime.
With the game still within striking distance to start the third, the Warriors made sure to break it wide open with a 15-2 scoring run that gave them a 42-16 lead. The team was led by Glock with nine points and Hancock with seven in the quarter.
After a strong third, Wahoo would finish with 21 points in the fourth. The Falcons were able to heat up a little bit in the final frame and had 21 points as well.
“We were a little sloppy taking care of the ball today, with an uncharacteristic number of turnovers, but it capped off a really good week for us with three wins over three good teams,” Scheef said. “It was good to see Owen Hancock have a big game for us.”
Hancock had 17 points and was 7-11 from the field in the contest. Glock added 14 points, Anthony Simon finished with nine, Nelson had eight, Myles Simon recorded six, Grandgenett and Isaiah Simon both had five and Barrett Lavaley finished with two points.
The Warriors had a game against Ralston on Jan. 18. They have another tough contest at Class B No. 3 Waverly at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.