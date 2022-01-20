Warriors get to double digits in win column

The Trojans would outscore the Warriors 11-9 in the second, but it was still Wahoo who was up 24-19 at halftime.

It was a hot three-point shooting performance by the Warriors in the fourth as they made five in the quarter. A Nelson three and then a three-point play by Glock had Wahoo in charge up 49-36.

Hancock helped the Warriors take their biggest lead of the game in the fourth at 62-43. Platteview had a good run to close the game, but it wasn’t enough to make the game close.

Glock and Nelson both had 16 points in the game. Anthony Simon was also in double figures with 11 points, Grandgenett had eight, Myles Simon finished with seven, Owen Hancock had six, and Kasischke ended with three points.

A busy week for Wahoo was closed out with a game at DC West on Saturday. The game was never close as the Warriors shot 52% from the field compared to 37% for the Falcons.

Behind two baskets from Hancock, Wahoo was able to build a 15-3 lead in the first. A steal and high-flying dunk by Myles Simon had Wahoo in front 27-14 at halftime.