Warriors get back to winning ways in dominant fashion

LINCOLN- After a tough loss suffered in the first week of the season, the Class B No. 4 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team got back on track with a 2-1 win over Omaha Concordia on March 21, a 5-0 victory against Conestoga on March 24, and then a 6-0 victory against Beatrice on March 26.

The toughest game of the week came on Monday against Omaha Concordia. The Warriors trailed 1-0 at halftime but then got two goals from their senior leader Sierra Springer in the second half to power them to their first victory of the season.

Finishing with two assists was Jamison Wahl and Shanae Bergt had one. In the goal, Aleyna Cuttlers played all 80 minutes, gave up one goal, and had two saves.

The first game this year that LL/RC really started looking like themselves was against Conestoga on Thursday. They had 32 shots and 20 shots on goal as they went on to defeat the Cougars by five.

Finding the back of the net twice for the Warriors in the victory was McKenzie Derowitsch. Jordan Ernstmeyer, Jamison Wahl, and Shanae Bergt all finished with one goal scored.

Coming up with one assist apiece were Wahl, Bergt, and Springer. In the goal box, Sophie Wohlgemuth and Cutters each played 40 minutes as they teamed up for the first shutout of the season.

The Warriors offense continued to be high flying when they returned home to take on Beatrice on Saturday. It was a much different outcome from the Platteview game a week prior, as LL/RC found the back of the net six times and had 19 shots on goal.

Springer and Wahl paced the Warriors with two goals scored apiece. Scoring their first goals of the season were Hailey Chambers and Hannah Kile.

Finishing with three assists was Bergt and McKenzie Drowitsch had one. Wohlgemuth and Cuttlers split forty minutes in the goal and recorded another shutout.

This week the Warriors have two road contests. They played at Seward on March 29 and then travel to take on Lutheran High Northeast on March 31.