Warriors fall to Vikings

WAHOO – The fourth-ranked Wahoo Warriors got a scare from 2-9 Class B Ralston in a road contest on Jan. 19.
Ralston scored 30 points in the fourth quarter and had the Wahoo lead down to three points before the visiting Warriors held on for the 79-75 victory.
The game went back-and-forth throughout a competitive first half.
The game was tied at 31 late in the second quarter, but three free throws from junior Myles Simon and a 3-pointer from sophomore Owen Hancock allowed the visitors to jog into the locker room with a 37-31 lead.
Wahoo grew the lead to 10 going into the fourth quarter, 55-45.
The Wahoo lead got to 59-45 on a lay up from freshman Marcus Glock and a basket from senior Trevor Kasischke.
The Rams cut the lead to five with 3:30 left in the game and then got as close as six with 30 seconds left.
The Warrior lead got to 79-72 after made free throws from senior Triston Keeney and Trevor Kasischke and it proved to be enough to hold off the Rams even though they banked in a 30-footer at the buzzer.
“We will always take the win, but we did not defend or play like we needed to tonight. We will have to be much better Thursday night against Waverly,” said Coach Kevin Scheef.
Four players finished in double-figures for the Warriors and it was Trevor Kasischke leading the way with 22 with most of his damage coming from the free throw line (13-15).
Sophomore Garrett Grandgenett added 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.
Hancock scored 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Simon scored 11 points and led the team with seven rebounds.
Wahoo made 29-of-33 from the free throw line and forced 20 Ralston turnovers.
Wahoo returned to action on Jan. 21 when they welcomed the third-ranked Waverly Vikings to town.
The Warriors appeared to be in control, up 15 points late in the third quarter.
Waverly outscored the Warriors 29-12 over the final 10-minutes plus and pulled out a 60-58 win over the Warriors.
Wahoo played extremely well over the first 22 minutes of the game and led 46-31 with 2:30 left in the third quarter.
Waverly cut the Wahoo lead to 48-40 going into the fourth quarter, and hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter scoring.
A 3-pointer by Hancock pushed the Wahoo lead to 53-44 with five minutes left, but the lead disappeared when the Vikings were able to put together a 9-0 run.
Hancock hit a jumper to give Wahoo a 58-57 lead with 45 seconds left, but Waverly had the answer when they went ahead for good with a basket with 17 seconds left.
“This was a tough one to lose. You just can’t let a 15-point lead slip away. I was really proud of our kids and how they played for the first 22 minutes of the game. Give Waverly credit, they made the plays that they needed to down the stretch. We just have to learn from this and to be able to close out a tough win next time,” said Scheef.
Trevor Kasischke had a huge game for Wahoo finishing with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field. He also made four 3-pointers with two of them coming from outside 30 feet.
Hancock delivered a double-double finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Grandgenett scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The 1-1 finish last week moved Wahoo’s record to 11-3 on the season.