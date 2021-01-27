Warriors fall to Vikings

WAHOO – The fourth-ranked Wahoo Warriors got a scare from 2-9 Class B Ralston in a road contest on Jan. 19.

Ralston scored 30 points in the fourth quarter and had the Wahoo lead down to three points before the visiting Warriors held on for the 79-75 victory.

The game went back-and-forth throughout a competitive first half.

The game was tied at 31 late in the second quarter, but three free throws from junior Myles Simon and a 3-pointer from sophomore Owen Hancock allowed the visitors to jog into the locker room with a 37-31 lead.

Wahoo grew the lead to 10 going into the fourth quarter, 55-45.

The Wahoo lead got to 59-45 on a lay up from freshman Marcus Glock and a basket from senior Trevor Kasischke.

The Rams cut the lead to five with 3:30 left in the game and then got as close as six with 30 seconds left.

The Warrior lead got to 79-72 after made free throws from senior Triston Keeney and Trevor Kasischke and it proved to be enough to hold off the Rams even though they banked in a 30-footer at the buzzer.