Warriors fall in high scoring affair

LINCOLN – Coming into this year the Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team has high expectations after reaching the semifinals of the Class B Girls State Soccer Tournament a season ago. The Class B No. 4 Warriors had a hiccup in their opening contest against Platteview on March 19 as they fell to the Trojans in a high scoring game 5-3.

LL/RC had several shots on goal in the first half from Sierra Springer and several other players but failed to find the back of the net.

At one point in the second half, the Warriors trailed Platteview 4-1. They were able to get on the board and make it a two goal game with a made shot from the left corner from within 10 feet of the goal.

Two of the Warriors’ best goal scorers from last season in Springer and Shanae Bergt both found the back of the net in the contest. Bergt scored two goals and Springer finished with one.

Last season LL/RC only gave up seven goals the entire regular season. With five goals given up in the first game, the defense is what the Warriors will look to improve upon moving forward.

This week, LL/RC already played Omaha Concordia on March 21. They take on Conestoga on the road on March 24 and are at Beatrice on March 26.