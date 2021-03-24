Warriors earn split at home triangular

WAHOO – The Wahoo-Bishop Neumann-Lincoln Lutheran baseball team has the season off to a 1-2 start after finishing 1-1 at a home triangular on Saturday on a blustery afternoon at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo.

Prior to playing at home the Warriors opened the season on March 19 in Elkhorn against Mount Michael.

The Warriors led 1-0 behind a strong pitching performance from starter Tate Nelson, but the Knights rallied for three runs in the fifth and added one more in the sixth to pull out the 4-1 win.

Wahoo was limited to just two base hits, one from Nelson and another from Cooper Hancock against Mount Michael starter Lane Broderick.

Less than 24 hours later the Warriors returned home to play host to Norris and South Sioux City with a 40 mile-an-hour win roaring in from right field.

Norris scored nine runs in the sixth and seventh innings against the Warriors and were able to secure the 13-1 victory over the home team.

Nine walks and four errors doomed the Warriors against the third-ranked Titans.

Norris finished with 11 hits and had 25 base runners against Wahoo-BN-LL.