Warriors earn hard fought victory over Bulldogs on Homecoming

WAHOO- In a game that was won on the defensive side of the football, it was the Wahoo Football team that was able to knock off a previously undefeated Auburn squad 21-7 on Homecoming night Sept. 9. The Warriors defense held the Bulldogs to just 17 passing yards and 78 rushing throughout the contest.

“That was big and that definitely helps with some of the confidence with some of our younger players that are on the field,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “Proud of our kid’s effort tonight. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but we will take it.”

After a scoreless first quarter of action, Wahoo was able to get on the board twice in the second quarter. The first touchdown was a six yard pass from Owen Hancock to William Nielson and then Zach Fox caught a 10 yard pass from Hancock that went for a score.

Both extra points off the foot of Avery Wieting were up and good, which gave the Warriors a 14-0 lead going into halftime.

Wahoo finally got the big play they were looking for on offense in the fourth quarter when Trevor Ehrlich broke loose for a 53 yard touchdown run to give Wahoo a 21-0 advantage.

Late in the fourth, the Bulldogs got a break when they picked off the ball and returned it 46 yards for a score.

On the kickoff, Auburn tried an onside kick, but the Warriors were there to scoop the ball up. From there Wahoo was able to run out the rest of the time in regulation as they picked up their first win of the season.

Hancock ended up throwing for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 12 completions. He also had 19 rushing yards on seven carries.

Leading the receivers was Zach Fox who had 67 yards on four catches and one touchdown. Ehrlich had 27 yards after the catch, Wieting picked up 20 yards, Josh Edmonds came up with 19 yards, and Nielson earned six yards and had one touchdown grab.

On the ground, Ehrlich had a 100 yard game with 105 rushing yards and one touchdown on 17 touches and Barrett Lavaley ended up with 15 yards on four carries.

Sam Edmonds paced the defense with six tackles and one interception, while Fox had two interceptions and two tackles. Earning eight tackles and a sack was Jacob Andresen, Jake Scanlon had six tackles and a sack, Wieting came up with five tackles, Dominek Rohleder and Eli Emerson had four tackles, and Lavaley had four tackles and a sack.

The Warriors play at Nebraska City this week at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. Coming into the game the Pioneers are 0-3 and lost to Class C-1 No. 10 Platteview 48-13 in their last outing.