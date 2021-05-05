Warriors cap regular season with 12-5 setback

VALPARAISO – The Wahoo-Bishop Neumann-Lincoln Lutheran baseball team ended a seven game skid with a convincing 12-2 five inning win over Branched Oak in Valparaiso on a sunny and hot afternoon on April 26.

Wahoo-BN-LL led 7-0 after two innings and then put the game out of reach with five more in the top of the fifth.

The Warriors finished with 12 base hits and took advantage of seven walks to score their 12 runs.

Junior Storm Portsche reached base four times and drove in four of the 12 runs.

Senior Tate Nelson added two hits, including a double and a home run, all while driving in four runs.

Senior Ryan Raabe drove in two runs and scored a run for Wahoo-BN-LL.

Nelson and junior Michael Lynch combined to allow just four hits and two runs over five innings of work on the mound. Nelson started and earned the win.

The next day the Warriors returned to action in Bennington against the sixth-ranked Badgers.

The sixth inning proved disastrous for the visiting Warriors and they were defeated 17-7.