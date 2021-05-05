Warriors cap regular season with 12-5 setback

VALPARAISO – The Wahoo-Bishop Neumann-Lincoln Lutheran baseball team ended a seven game skid with a convincing 12-2 five inning win over Branched Oak in Valparaiso on a sunny and hot afternoon on April 26.
Wahoo-BN-LL led 7-0 after two innings and then put the game out of reach with five more in the top of the fifth.
The Warriors finished with 12 base hits and took advantage of seven walks to score their 12 runs.
Junior Storm Portsche reached base four times and drove in four of the 12 runs.
Senior Tate Nelson added two hits, including a double and a home run, all while driving in four runs.
Senior Ryan Raabe drove in two runs and scored a run for Wahoo-BN-LL.
Nelson and junior Michael Lynch combined to allow just four hits and two runs over five innings of work on the mound. Nelson started and earned the win.
The next day the Warriors returned to action in Bennington against the sixth-ranked Badgers.
The sixth inning proved disastrous for the visiting Warriors and they were defeated 17-7.
Wahoo-BN-LL lead 7-5 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Badgers sent 18 hitters to the plate in the sixth and plated 12 runs to mercy rule the Warriors.
The Badgers finished with 10 base hits and took advantage of 11 walks dished out bythe Warrior pitching staff.
Senior Brody Specht started and had his team in front going into the bottom of the sixth inning, but lasted just one out in the sixth before the wheels came off.
Three relievers attempted to stop of the bleeding, but allowed four hits, four walks and 10 runs in two-thirds of an inning.
Senior Aaron Ickler led the offense with two hits and Portsche and senior Cooper Hancock each drove in runs.
Juniors Colin Ludvik and Carson Oerman each scored a pair of runs for the Warriors and combined to steal three bases.
Wahoo-BN-LL returned to the field on Thursday afternoon when they traveled to Valley to take on Douglas County West.
A four-run first inning led the Warriors to a 7-0 victory.
The seven runs were more than enough for sophomore starter Kael Eddie. Eddie earned his first varsity win after allowing just four hits in a complete game seven inning performance. He struck out 12 Falcon hitters.
Ickler finished with three hits, including a double and scored a run.
Ludvik added two hits, stole a base and scored two runs.
Specht drove in two runs and scored two more.
Portsche reached base twice and drove in two runs.
Wahoo-BN-LL made it two wins in a row when they were able to record a 10-2 victory over Arlington on Friday night on a beautiful night for baseball at Sam
Crawford Field in Wahoo.
The Warriors again got off to a fast start, scoring seven first inning runs on their way to posting a 10-2 home win.
Junior Carson Oerman had a huge night at the plate finishing with four hits, including a triple and drove in three runs. Oerman leads the Warriors with a .439 average.
Ludvik came through with two hits, stole two bases and scored two runs.
Nelson added two hits, stole three bases, scored a run and knocked in one. Nelson leads the team with 12 steals.
Nelson started on the mound and earned the victory after scattering three hits and three walks over five innings, while allowing just
two unearned runs.
Wahoo-BN-LL returned to the diamond on Saturday for a third straight day while taking on Concordia/OBT/OCA in Omaha.
The Warriors led the entire game, but COBTOCA scored eight runs in the sixth inning to pull out the improbable 12-5 win.
Wahoo-BN-LL committed four errors and Warrior pitchers issued eight walks.
Wahoo hurlers Micah Schlueter, Brennan Tarzian and Lynch combined to allow seven hits, eight walks and 12 runs in seven innings.
Oerman finished with three more base hits, stole a base and scored a run in the road loss.
Ickler added two hits and led Wahoo with two RBI.
Specht also drove in two runs for Wahoo-BN-LL