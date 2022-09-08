Warrior boys take home second place from Schuyler Invite

SCHUYLER- The Wahoo boys cross country team continues to make a statement in the early season with a solid second place finish at the Schuyler Invite on Sept. 1. They finished with 35 points scored while the host team the Warriors took first with 27 points.

On the girls side, Wahoo came in fourth place with 60 points. Schuyler was the team champion with 24 points scored.

“The team continues to improve upon their goals,” Wahoo Head Coach Bernie Nicola said. “The boys started off the meet strong with a 2nd place finish overall. Our top six positions are looking to be competitive this year and I look forward to seeing how it all shapes up. Internal competition is sometimes the best motivator to drive down those times. The girls team came out with some fire also. Erin Golladay led the pack with a fourth place finish and looked strong throughout the race. We had some PRs to start our year and they look to improve every week.”

Leading the Warriors with the top finish on the day was Ales Adamec in third place in the boys race. He crossed the finish line in a time of 19:20.60.

Also medaling for Wahoo were Logan Kleffner and Keegan Brigham. Kleffner got sixth place running a 19:46.80 and Brigham came in 12th place in a time of 20:28.50.

Coming in 20th place overall was senior Ethan Havlovic. He was able to clock a 21:29.60 for the three mile course.

The fifth and sixth runners for the Warriors were Patrik Adamec and Madden Dwerkotte. Getting 23rd was Patrik Adamec clocking a 21:45 and Dwerlkotte came in 25th posting a 21:53.40.

Rounding out the race for Wahoo were Jack Mortensen in 27th running a 22:18.60, Ryan Johnson posting a 22:56.80, Logan Scott in 42nd in a time of 23:50.10, William Mortensen in 46th posting a 24:05.50, Kaleb Broome in 48th running a 24:19.50, and Christopher Johnson in 52nd clocking a 24:47.40.

The freshman Erin Golladay continues to lead the Warriors girls team. She took fourth place overall in a time of 23:49.40.

Just outside the medals in 16th place was Grace Darling who ran a 26:00.90. Taking 25th and 28th place were Sam Sutton and Megan Robinson in times of 28:05.50 and 28:33.70.

Katie Elder in 39th clocking a 30:43.70, Esmerelda Perez in 44th running a 31:33.70, and Mackenzie Chadwell in 46th posting a 31:45.50 rounded out the Warriors runners.

This week Wahoo is hosting their home meet out at Lake Wanahoo at 4 p.m. on August 8.