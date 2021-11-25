Wahoo school board approves construction manager at-risk

Also earlier this year, the school board approved creating a nonprofit corporation to be used as an alternate funding mechanism for possible future projects. In an article with the Wahoo Newspaper published on July 22, Board President Rob Brigham explained that the corporation would act as a lease purchase mechanism where the district puts money in the building fund over the years and then determines how to use it. Brigham said for the last several years the school district has been levying 14 cents annually into its building fund, which is the maximum allowed by state law. The building fund levy has to be included in the overall levy, which is capped at $1.05 by the state.