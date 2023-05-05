Friday, April 21
12:21 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hwy 92.
12:54 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd 15.
8:50 a.m., Vicious dog, N. Linden St.
10:28 a.m., Found property, N. Desney Blvd.
5:37 p.m., Search warrant, W. 13th St.
7:07 p.m., Traffic hazard, W. 12th St.
Saturday, April 22
12:06 a.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Linden.
8:40 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hackberry.
1:41 p.m., Traffic complaint, Sixth and Hackberry.
4:59 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd J and Maly Blvd.
5:54 p.m., Assist other agency, N. Hackberry St.
6:37 p.m., Civil matter, N. Broadway St.
11:31 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and Hwy 109.
Sunday, April 23
1:08 a.m., Disturbance/physical, Seventh and Chestnut.
5:42 p.m., HHS intake.
6:05 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
6:15 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Chestnut.
Monday, April 24
12:22 a.m., Disturbance/noise, W. Seventh St.
9:57 a.m., Suspicious activity, Fairgrounds.
3:51 p.m., Dog at large, N. Maple St.
5:04 p.m., Suspicious activity, Dry Run Dr.
5:34 p.m., Assist other agency, Hwy 92 and Hwy 77.
10:36 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd 16.
10:48 p.m., Threats, N. Broadway St.
Tuesday, April 25
4:54 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd 15.
5:10 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd 15.
5:24 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd 15.
5:41 a.m., Traffic stop, Pine and 13th.
6:02 a.m., Traffic stop, Seventh and Chestnut.
9:18 a.m., Assist other agency, W. Ninth St.
3:18 p.m., Traffic complaint, 23rd and Maple.
8:34 p.m., Traffic stop, County Rd 17 and Sloup Dr.
8:46 p.m., Traffic stop, 10th and Broadway.
8:57 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Locust.
Wednesday, April 26
1:15 a.m., Traffic stop, W. Second St.
1:34 a.m., Ambulance needed, E. First St.
2:19 a.m., Traffic stop, 34th St. and Hwy 109.
2:36 a.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 92 and County Rd 15.
8:33 a.m., Welfare check.
2:05 p.m., Traffic stop, 12th and Laurel.
2:44 p.m., Lockout, N. Maple St.
3:45 p.m., Traffic stop, Eighth and Hackberry.
4:02 p.m., Traffic stop, Ninth and Chestnut.
7:28 p.m., Trespassing, N. Chestnut St.
9:02 p.m., Traffic stop, First and Locust.
Thursday, April 27
2:13 a.m., Assist other agency, County Rd 16.
8:44 a.m., Escort, W. 15th St.
1:34 p.m., Traffic stop, 15th and Sycamore.
1:57 p.m., Accident/property damage, E. Fifth St.
2:50 p.m., Lockout, N. Chestnut St.
5:46 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Dam St.
6:08 p.m., Traffic stop, Hwy 77 and Hackberry.