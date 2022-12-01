Wahoo bustling with Christmas activity this weekend

WAHOO – Three major Christmas events team up to bring a weekend of holiday fun to Wahoo.

The festivities kicks off on Friday with Wahoo Winterfest, a two-day celebration of creativity and entertainment at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Lifelong artist Angie Craft has organized successful spring and fall craft/vendor fairs in Wahoo for the past few years as a way to support local artists and crafters, but none during the holiday season.

The indoor event will include more than 60 vendors with handmade items, artisan pieces, upcycled creations and antiques, many that have not been to a Wahoo-area show before.

“It is mostly curated or created,” Craft said.

The unique shopping experience will also include food and live music. Food trucks will be parked outside, including one from Hake Catering in Wahoo. Inside, Good Friends Café will have a coffee booth. Colin Roberts of Wahoo will supply live music on both days.

Wahoo Winterfest will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Saunders County Fairgrounds in Wahoo.

Also spanning two days is Wahoo’s longtime traditional holiday event, Christmas on the Prairie at the Saunders County Museum in Wahoo.

This year, the event will look like it did in the days before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizer Jan Schliefert.

“We wanted to go back to the original format,” Schliefert said.

In 2020, the event was canceled because of the pandemic. Last year, a modified version was held that spanned just six hours on a Sunday.

Now they are back to the two-day format, but the hours are shorter, Schliefert said. Events on for Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 are planned from 1 to 5 p.m. In the past, the event lasted six hours each day.

Each year, a theme is chosen for Christmas on the Prairie. This year’s theme is Christmas Wreaths, and there will be wreaths on display and for sale, Schliefert said.

Although the schedule is shortened, there are still plenty of activities planned for the event.

Three speakers from Humanities Nebraska are on the bill to present a total of four programs during the two days. Award-winning quilter Yvonne Hollenbeck will give two shows on quilts: “Patchwork of the Prairie,” a trunk show that provides a glimpse of life on the prairie through 40 quilts; and “Fabulous Feedsack Era,” about the importance of cotton feedsacks in the lives of Nebraskans. In “Cattle Trail and Songs of the West,” Joan Wells sings and tells how cowboys sang to calm the cattle on long drives, providing the foundation for western music. Sue McLain, owner of a vintage fashion museum/store in Beatrice, will offer information on undergarments in “An Uplifting Story: A History of Bras.”

Other entertainers include the Omaha Dancing Grannies, a group of mature tap dancers from Omaha. Elaine Behrens and friends will provide music.

Schliefert belongs to a quilt group in Wahoo that meets twice a month at the Wahoo Public Library. These quilters will bring old and new quilts to the church on the museum grounds for a show.

Old favorites from years past will also return, including ropemaking, outdoor demonstrations of motors from Camp Creek Threshers from Waverly, model trains in the Depot and crafts in the schoolhouse.

In past years, attendance at Christmas on the Prairie has been in the thousands, and Schliefert hopes even more visitors show up for the event this year.

“We bring in a lot of people,” said Schliefert.

While in Wahoo for Christmas on the Prairie, visitors and residents will also have the chance to take part in the many events scheduled for Christmas in Wahooville, a revamped event sponsored by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce.

Christmas in Wahooville’s schedule includes a showing of a Christmas-themed movie at the Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 2 and a day-long celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3 that culminates with a lighted parade.

The city’s Christmas event was held during the week in previous years, but this year organizers wanted to increase the crowd by moving it to a weekend, DeCoste said.

To tie the event in with Christmas on the Prairie, the Chamber is offering shuttle rides between downtown and the museum, DeCoste said.

Called Hometown Holidays in years past, the Chamber adopted the “Wahooville” theme in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed the annual event. That year, Paige Maly visited various locations around Wahoo dressed as Cindy Lou Who from the Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

This year, Cindy Lou is joined by the Grinch himself, along with his little dog, Max. In fact, sightings of the Grinch have been reported in various parts of the community since Halloween, according to Kate DeCoste, who is in charge of this year’s community Christmas celebration.

Even Wahoo Police Chief Joe Baudler got in on the action, posting public service announcements about the Grinch on the police department’s Facebook page and doing an interview for an Omaha TV news segment.

“It’s been fun with the chief and the police department helping to post and being so great about participation,” said DeCoste.

Saturday’s events start with a story hour at the Wahoo Public Library in the morning. In the afternoon, multiple events are planned, including a fruitcake toss at Smith Park hosted by the Wahoo VFW. For $1, participants can rent a fruitcake to toss, and for those who would rather eat fruitcake than throw it, there will be slices of the holiday treat for sale, along with hot chocolate. Competition will be fierce, as the Grinch was seen practicing his fruitcake-toss form recently, DeCoste said.

Another new event will give kids an opportunity to record their wish list for Santa at the Saunders County Online studio before and after the parade. Owner Kelly Johnson will broadcast these wishes on his online radio station throughout the holiday season, DeCoste said.

Kids can also write letters to Santa at First Interstate Bank, visit with Santa at the Back Room and meet Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch as they roam around the downtown area.

The Lighted Parade will illuminate downtown Wahoo at 6 p.m. Parking will be restricted in the block of Fifth Street between Broadway and Linden streets to provide a great view of the parade.

Organizers are expecting more entries this year than in recent years, and have selected Johnson and Linda Little to emcee the event. The pair will be set up on Fifth Street midway between Broadway and Linden to announce each entry. That is also the spot where any performances will take place.

For those who can’t make it to downtown Wahoo for the parade, it will be livestreamed on Saunders County Online.

Following the parade, it will be easy to warm up as the Chamber will give out hot cocoa and s’mores at Fifth and Linden, while Wahoo State Bank employees offer soup-to-go.

Cornhole games are planned at FirstBank of Nebraska, and Santa and his reindeer will be finished with the parade and back at the Back Room to visit with families.

As you head out of town, drive by the live reenactment of a scene from “A Christmas Story” in the window at Kate DeCoste Photography on Chestnut Street.

Another holiday event planned for the weekend is out at Lake Wanahoo. The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District is sponsoring Family Trivia and Game Day at the Clint Johannes Education Building on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event includes games, holiday crafts, snacks and beverages. It is a stop-and-go event, said Education Coordinator Sydney Abbott, that will be flexible for families to fit into the busy weekend.