The Eastern Nebraska Legion Baseball Network to broadcast State Tourney

General Manager Michael Klein is pleased to announce that the Network has been entrusted with this broadcast. “We are thrilled to be entrusted with this opportunity. Our mission statement is to broadcast the best of High School and Legion Baseball across Eastern Nebraska, and I think this opportunity accomplishes that mission.”

Scretary/Treasurer Tom Klein emphasized the importance of our loyal sponsors in being able to broadcast the state Tournament in the first place. “We are blessed to have great local sponsors to allow allowing the Network to broadcast so many fantastic baseball games across Eastern Nebraska. We look forward to bringing the Junior Legion State Tournament to viewers across the State. We are hopeful that additional sponsors will step forward to help fund the costs of bringing these games to Legion Baseball fans here in Nebraska, and looking forward to working with new sponsors in a mutually beneficial relationship that helps promote the Eastern Nebraska Legion Baseball Network and help promote local businesses.”