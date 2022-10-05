SMC breaks ground on new walking path

WAHOO – The ground was a little hard as four members of the Saunders Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors plunged shovels into dirt to mark the symbolic beginning of a new project at the health care facility.

The first phase of a walking path at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo will go around the long term care unit, SMC Chief Executive Officer Julie Rezac told the board members, employees, long term care residents and community members who gathered on Sept. 28 for the short groundbreaking ceremony.

Phase 1 should be completed in about a month, Rezac said.

The second phase, which should start later this year, will go around the front side of the facility.

The purpose of the walking path is to provide an outdoor exercise venue for residents of the long term care facility, hospital patients and employees, Rezac said.

Candi Johnston, SMC director of marketing, said the project was funded by the SMC Foundation’s first-ever employee giving campaign, along with a private donation.

SMC employees had the option to donate paid time off (PTO) or a dollar amount either through payroll deduction or a one-time donation. The campaign gathered $44,000 from employees, Johnston said.

A private citizen, Myron Johnson, offered to match up to $35,000 of the employees’ donations. Johnson is originally from Iowa but moved to the area to be closer to family members in Wahoo.

Johnston said Johnson has donated to the hospital in the past, and his generosity stems from what he feels is a responsibility to give what he can to future generations to make the world a better place.

“He is just a very generous community member,” she said.

The total cost of the project is $81,000. Johnston said the SMC Foundation donated the remainder of the balance.

The walking path will utilize the scenic views of the countryside surrounding SMC to provide a place for people to get outside while they are working or staying at the health care facility. Physical therapy patients will also use the path, Johnston said.

Many employees walk during their break time, but currently they must use the driveway around the building to do so. Johnston said the new path will provide a safer, more attractive route.

“It will encourage residents and family members to get out and get some fresh air,” she said.

The community is also welcome to use the path once it is done, Johnston added.

The idea of a walking path has been kicked around by SMC staff for years. Johnston said the hospital had started making plans for the project until the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the works.

A little more than a year ago, the SMC Foundation was approached about the project, Johnston said, and the employee giving program was started to begin collecting funds.

The second phase will bring the path around the west side of the building to the front (south) side. Johnston said they would like to continue the path around the entire building, but there are issues with grading on the east side that may prevent that from happening.

The concrete path in the first phase will be eight feet wide, which is big enough to accommodate two wheelchairs, Johnston said. The second phase will be six feet wide.

The second year of the employee giving campaign has already begun and $17,000 has been raised for the second phase, Rezac said.

Work was scheduled to begin on Phase 1 this week. Sand Creek Construction, a part of JEO Consulting Group, has been hired to complete the project.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.