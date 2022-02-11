Sladky inducted into Musicians Hall of Fame

DORCHESTER – Dorothy (Dottie) Sladky of Valparaiso as among the six Nebraska musicians inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame during the 22nd annual ceremony, accordion jamboree and dance held at Lodge Tabor Hall in rural Dorchester on Jan. 22. Throughout the afternoon musicians entertained a large audience with traditional Czech polkas and waltzes. The event concluded with a dance by the Czechlanders Orchestra and the Jim Kucera Trio.
All honorees are of Czech descent and have made significant contributions in preserving Czech musical traditions in Nebraska and the Midwest throughout their lives.
The other musicians honored for their dedication to the preservation of Czech music were tuba player Allen Moravec of David City, Schuyler native and trombone player Allen Valish of LaVista and bandleader, musician and polka disc jockey Mark Vyhlidal of Fremont. Honored posthumously were Bud Comte of David City, a drummer, band leader, record studio owner and television host, along with Lumir (Lou) Vajgrt of Lincoln, a coronet player and band leader.
Sladky was born and raised on a farm two and one-half miles north of Bee. Her father was 100% Czech and her mother was Czech and Moravian. Her father played a two row button accordion in the town bars, and her mother would sing. Sladky remembered that they had great times together.
Sladky’s father died when Dottie was 11 years old, and that was the end of button accordion playing. She had always wanted to play accordion, but her mother was left to raise her and her two brothers by herself. There wasn’t enough money to buy Sladky an accordion.
It was in 1994 when she met Math Sladky that she was able to use some of her musical talent. Math wanted someone to play piano with his band, so she found a piano teacher, Stan Capps in Lincoln. Capps taught her how to chord on the piano. She played piano with Math for about a year. One night after a dance job, she told Math, “Chording is okay, but it’s not the musical instrument I would like to play.” Math responded, “What would you like to play?” She answered, “A button accordion.” Math replied, “Let’s buy one then and go for it!”
She practiced every night for three hours a night. Some nights she was so disgusted that she wanted to quit, but Math would say, “You’re getting better all the time. Just keep practicing.” And so, that is how she got her chance to play accordion.
Sladky was able to play accordion with Math’s band for about 10 years. For the past 12 years she has played with Brad Husak’s band. Sladky occasionally has played with the Accordionettes Polka Band the last several years.
The Musicians Hall of Fame was created in 1999 to recognize the talents of the many local Czech-American musicians for their efforts in promoting and preserving the Czech heritage. The Musicians Hall of Fame recognizes those individuals who may not achieve regional or national recognition for their conscientious contributions to Czech music and culture. The annual announcement of inductees is made at a winter accordion jamboree held the third Saturday of January.
A permanent plaque featuring the engraved names of the inductees is located at Lodge Tabor Hall, rural Dorchester.
Contact committee members Randy Korbelik, 402-416-1300; Debra Polacek, 402-469-6986, or Sue Placek, 402-641-0669 to nominate musicians for the 2023 Musicians Hall of Fame inductions. Selections are made in the fall and all past inductees are welcome to attend the meeting to vote on new recipients.