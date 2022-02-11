Sladky inducted into Musicians Hall of Fame

Sladky’s father died when Dottie was 11 years old, and that was the end of button accordion playing. She had always wanted to play accordion, but her mother was left to raise her and her two brothers by herself. There wasn’t enough money to buy Sladky an accordion.

It was in 1994 when she met Math Sladky that she was able to use some of her musical talent. Math wanted someone to play piano with his band, so she found a piano teacher, Stan Capps in Lincoln. Capps taught her how to chord on the piano. She played piano with Math for about a year. One night after a dance job, she told Math, “Chording is okay, but it’s not the musical instrument I would like to play.” Math responded, “What would you like to play?” She answered, “A button accordion.” Math replied, “Let’s buy one then and go for it!”

She practiced every night for three hours a night. Some nights she was so disgusted that she wanted to quit, but Math would say, “You’re getting better all the time. Just keep practicing.” And so, that is how she got her chance to play accordion.