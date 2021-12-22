Powerful storms bring tornadoes, 90 mph winds

Baker said the timing of the storm helped reduce potential damage. Those 90 mph winds would have done much more damage if this storm had taken place in summer.

“This storm packed a big punch in terms of high wind gusts, upwards of 90 miles per hour. It could have been much worse in terms of outages,” Baker said. “Fortunately, as compared with the July storm, there were no leaves on trees to weigh tree limbs down, which would have caused even more tree damage and interference with power lines.”

Miller said he expected additional reports of damage would have resulted from the storm.

“For the amount of wind we had, I was surprised there was more damage,” he said.

In Wahoo, the situation was much different. Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst said there were no outages reported in the city’s electrical system.

“We got tremendously lucky we had zero outages,” he said.

There was just one tree limb that fell onto an electrical wire, Hurst reported, but it did not cause any outages.

