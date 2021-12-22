Powerful storms bring tornadoes, 90 mph winds

WAHOO – Saunders County experienced powerful storms on Dec. 15 with tornados and gusts from the south consistently cracking the 90 mph mark, leaving property damage and more than 2,300 OPPD customers without power.
Winds gradually picked up throughout the day, with gusts as high as 60 mph in the afternoon hours. But a strong line of storms that had been quickly making its way across Nebraska and much of the Midwest reached Saunders County and eastern Nebraska in the 3 p.m. hour, setting off tornado sirens and sending people to shelter in basements.
According to the National Weather Service, two tornadoes touched down in Saunders County during the storms. One was a brief EF-1 tornado that stayed on the ground near Ithaca for less than a mile. The other tracked for 16.6 miles, from the Ceresco area to the Yutan area, with winds topping out at 110 mph.
Significant damage was reported throughout the county, including trees fallen on houses, destroyed farm outbuildings and toppled electrical poles.
Chilton and Marie Leedom’s 130-year-old Ceresco home saw major damage, with a downed tree punching a hole in their attic and winds ripping the porch away from the house.
A fence on Mark and Linda Celesky’s property blew over, allowing two ponies, Phantom and Smokey, to run away. As of Friday morning, the ponies had been retrieved, according to social media posts.
Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller said reports of damage were spread throughout the county. Video footage taken by the University of Nebraska showed tornado south of Mead.
Miller also said outbuildings were destroyed and a home sustained damage on County Road 11 near Ithaca.
In Ashland, the city’s 20-foot Christmas tree located at Ashland Public Library blew over during the storm, and some trees along the Saline Ford Trail near Salt Creek were also damaged, according to City Administrator Jessica Quady.
As of Sunday, power had been restored to all Saunders County residents according to Jodi Baker, media specialist for OPPD.
“It could have been much worse in terms of outages,” Baker said.
More than 2,300 customers were without power at the peak of the high winds in Saunders County area, including the Ceresco, Ashland, Yutan, Mead and Wann areas. Baker said customers in these area are served by seven different circuits that locked out due to the weather.
“We saw really extensive damage in this part of our service territory, with high winds snapping poles and knocking down power lines,” Baker said.
Crews worked to untangle wires and remove debris before replacing downed poles and restringing power lines. Baker said as of 8 p.m. Dec. 17, most power had been restored to customers.
Baker said the timing of the storm helped reduce potential damage. Those 90 mph winds would have done much more damage if this storm had taken place in summer.
“This storm packed a big punch in terms of high wind gusts, upwards of 90 miles per hour. It could have been much worse in terms of outages,” Baker said. “Fortunately, as compared with the July storm, there were no leaves on trees to weigh tree limbs down, which would have caused even more tree damage and interference with power lines.”
Miller said he expected additional reports of damage would have resulted from the storm.
“For the amount of wind we had, I was surprised there was more damage,” he said.
In Wahoo, the situation was much different. Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst said there were no outages reported in the city’s electrical system.
“We got tremendously lucky we had zero outages,” he said.
There was just one tree limb that fell onto an electrical wire, Hurst reported, but it did not cause any outages.
