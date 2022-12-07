Pair of AltEn public hearings scheduled

MEAD – The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) is holding a public information session followed by two public hearings regarding the AltEn cleanup near Mead.

The public information session begins at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Mead High School gym and will discuss the two issues that will be presented during the public hearings.

Following the information session, a public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. for the proposed wastewater Remedial Action Plan (RAP).

After the first public hearing, a second public hearing will take place, either at 7 p.m. or immediately after the first public hearing. The second public hearing will be in regard to an application by AltEn for an industrial storm water (ISW) permit.

In 2011, the NDEE issued modified permits to AltEn, LLC, the company that had just taken over the facility. In 2015, the plant opened and AltEn solicited seed corn from multiple companies across the country. The plant was producing 24 million gallons of ethanol per year.

The byproduct of the ethanol production is wet cake or distiller’s grain. AltEn was given permission by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to use the wet cake as a soil conditioner.

After receiving numerous complaints from the public, the state agriculture department prohibited AltEn from selling wet cake as a soil conditioner. The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (now the NDEE) ordered that the wet cake could not be applied to agricultural land, and required that AltEn dispose of the byproduct at a permitted solid waste disposal landfill.

In September 2019, AltEn received a notice of violation and was not permitted to apply or stock pile wet cake onsite. Production of ethanol was supposed to be shut down, but AltEn officials rejected the state’s order.

In early February 2021, AltEn was ordered to cease discharging processed water into lagoons on its property. In mid-February, a digester failed and released 4 million gallons of thin stillage and manure onto the property. The NDEE issued an emergency order shutting AltEn down until the spill was remediated. AltEn failed to comply and the state filed a lawsuit against the owner. The plant has been out of operation ever since.

The NDEE asked for help to address the cleanup and a group of companies that supplied seed corn to AltEn formed the AltEn Facility Response Group (AFRG). The AFRG entered into an agreement with the state on June 2021 to begin interim remediation efforts to address 150 million gallons of untreated water onsite.

The AFRG built temporary storage to allow drawdown from the lagoons to prevent overtopping and constructed two supplemental lined cells to store treated water. The remediation effort also built or repaired berms to contain storm water and covered the wet cake piles with a concrete material called Posi-Shell.

The goal of the remediation is to effectively manage the water contained in the four lagoons at the AltEn facility. The water in the lagoons has pesticide residues that came from the treated seed, herbicide residues from vegetation control around the lagoons and high nutrient levels from the presence of manure.

While the natural degradation of pesticide compounds from sunlight, microbial activity and interaction with water is taking place, it is not sufficient to clear the water of pesticides in a reasonable amount of time, the NDEE said.

Water treatment units have been installed to assist in removing the pesticides and organic material. Wastewater is processed in existing wastewater treatment infrastructure and then in portable treatment units.

A four step process includes treating the wastewater, testing the water, identifying land on which to apply the treated water and testing soil there and monitoring application of the treated water through irrigation.

In October, the NDEE gave AFRG permission to apply 20 million gallons of treated water on seven sites near the AltEn facility. The water is applied as irrigation on farmland in areas where pesticides have already been in use. The application states that the pesticide levels are consistent with current farming practices and that the pesticides in question have been registered for use in Nebraska for 20 years.

The second public hearing will address an application by AltEn for an individual industrial storm water (ISW) permit.

There are two storm water outfalls on the property. One is located on the southeast corner of the site and discharges into an unnamed tributary of Clear Creek. It receives the majority of the storm water flow from the site.

The second is on the southeast side of the site and possibly flows into an unnamed tributary of Clear Creek as well.

AltEn was originally given a general ISW permit to deal with storm water discharge that is associated with industrial activity. However, the NDEE found that AltEn did not qualify for a general permit because of the assumption that the storm water contains byproducts of the ethanol production process and pesticides from the treated seed.

“While conventional pollutants such as biochemical oxygen demand and ammonia are present in wastewater and may be located in storm water, the pesticide pollutants at the site are potentially more harmful to the environment and require the facility to have individual storm water permit conditions,” the NDEE wrote in documents related to the application.

AltEn was informed in January and March of 2022 that the facility was required to apply for an individual ISW by Sept. 28, but did not make that deadline. AltEn applied for the permit on Oct. 11.

If AltEn receives the ISW permit, the facility must conduct biweekly visual inspections of the storm water outfalls, monthly inspections and sampling of the outfalls, quarterly discharge monitoring reports, facility inspections and annual comprehensive site inspections. Tests must show the pesticides are below benchmark levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency for aquatic and fish species.

The NDEE will take public comment regarding the two public hearings until Dec. 13. Comments can be submitted by mail or email.

The NDEE approved a construction permit on Nov. 7 for AFRG to repair the liner of the emergency lagoon, install gas venting and convert the lagoon into a work area to manage sludge from the wastewater treatment process.

For more information, go to http://dee.ne.gov/Press.nsf/pages/AltEn.