LINCOLN – The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) announced they awarded over $64,000 in scholarships to help the next generation of the agriculture industry in their academic pursuits. The scholarships were awarded to fifty-nine distinguished students.

Ryan Loeske, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, stated, “Each year, generous donors from across the state donate to the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation’s Retail Value Steer Challenge Fundraising Project. Our donor’s support allowed us to award 59 outstanding students with academic scholarships to pursue their education and we cannot thank them enough.”

He continued, “The NCF looks forward to watching these talented students continue their education and strengthen the future of the beef cattle industry.”

Abby Miller of Mead earned the Bill Briggs Family Memorial Scholarship, $1,200.

All scholarship recipients will be recognized at the Nebraska Cattlemen Midyear Meeting in North Platte, Thursday, June 8, during the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Lunch.

To donate or for more information concerning the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, contact Lee Weide, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Secretary at 402-475-2333 or Jana Jensen, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Fundraising Coordinator at 308-588-6299.