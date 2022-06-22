Methodist church reaches campaign goal

WAHOO – In the Old Testament, the Israelites celebrated a Year of Jubilee every 50 years. This special year would include forgiveness of debts and restoration of property and relationships.

The First United Methodist Church in Wahoo is celebrating its 150th birthday this year. Using the Israelites as an example, they have adopted a portion of the custom to celebrate the church’s anniversary.

Pastor Michael Carpenter, spiritual leader of First United Methodist Church, said the church began a medical debt forgiveness campaign as a way of doing “something larger than ourselves.”

The church set a goal to raise $15,000 that will be given to a company that eradicates medical debt for pennies on the dollar.

Carpenter announced to his congregation during Sunday’s service that the $15,000 goal was reached.

“They hit the goal to wipe out $1.5 million in medical debt for our neighbors,” he said.

The money will be donated to RIP Medical Debt, a company founded in 2014 by two former debt collection executives. It is a nonprofit based in New York that Carpenter learned about through clergy colleagues in Oklahoma.

RIP Medical Debt buys debt on the secondary market from hospitals and doctors’ groups and pays it off as a charitable act. Carpenter said the fact that RIP Medical Debt can turn a $1 donation into $100 of debt forgiveness is amazing.

“It’s that multiplication factor that makes it really so transformative,” he said.

Medical debt is a significant issue for many Americans. Carpenter said 25% of credit card debt in the U.S. is medical, while two-thirds of bankruptcies in this country are tied to medical debt.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made matters worse, Carpenter said. Americans are facing increased medical costs as they battle the infection and its effects. Many also deferred regular medical care during the pandemic.

And there are also millions of Americans who lost their health insurance when their jobs were cut during the pandemic.

RIP Medical Debt describes its process for paying medical debt on its website. They do not buy a specific person’s debt, rather, they buy medical debt in bulk from what is available at the time through the secondary debt market.

However, Carpenter said the money raised by First United Methodist Church will be used to help Saunders County first, and then it will go to people living in Nebraska and Kansas, the states included in the district of the Great Plains United Methodist Church Conference to which the church belongs.

The campaign was launched on April 24, when the church held a special service to commemorate its organization in 1872.

While they have reached their goal, the church will accept more donations. Donations can be made at the church or online at ripmedicaldebt.org/campaign/33917.

“If they are inspired, they can continue to donate to increase our impact,” Carpenter said.

The congregation wanted to impact people beyond their church as they celebrated 150 years of worship in Wahoo.

“We wanted out celebration of 150 years to affect more than just our church family,” Carpenter said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.