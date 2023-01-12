ME Collins celebrates family atmosphere

WAHOO – When Mike Collins started ME Collins Contracting in 1977, it wasn’t on a whim. But it was a quick decision, according to his wife, Linda.

“Don’t let him tell you that we discussed it,” she said with a laugh during the company’s holiday party on Jan. 6 at the Wahoo State Bank Shed in Wahoo.

Linda Collins said her husband went to the bank and came back and told her they were starting a construction company. Although a bit shocked, she wasn’t surprised by Mike Collins’ decision to become a business owner either.

“He always had this vision,” she said.

Since 1977, the company has grown to 100 employees and has the capacity to continue to expand.

“Right now I feel we have all the tools we need to build,” Collins told his employees. “If we don’t, then we are capable of getting the tools.”

The employee-owned company specializes in heavy highway and civil construction in a three-state region that includes Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The 14 crews operating for ME Collins are led by superintendents that have an average of 22 years experience with the company. Among the most senior employees is Dan Ludvik, who runs a crew that does paving in the warmer months and recycles concrete during the cold season.

Ludvik was just out of high school and bagging groceries at Safeway in Wahoo when he heard about an opening at a new construction company in town.

Having grown up on a farm south of Wahoo, Ludvik was a “jack of all trades,” he said. He started out with Collins as a laborer and over the next 45 years did “a little bit of everything,” including installing box culverts before switching to paving. He moved up in the company and became a superintendent.

A superintendent with ME Collins Contracting is not someone who sits in their truck all day. Mike Collins expects his superintendents to be on the ground coordinating the job or running a piece of equipment.

“We all work here,” he told his employees. “That’s kind of unusual in some companies, and that’s why we’re successful.”

Even after more than four decades of working in construction, Ludvik is still happy to go to work every day not only because he loves being outdoors.

“I still like doing what I’m doing,” he said.

Ludvik said ME Collins Contracting is a good place to work.

“If you’re willing to stay over the long haul, you’re going to make a pretty good living here,” he said.

As for his boss, Ludvik said Mike Collins is a great businessman.

“He made a lot of good calls and he’s very successful,” he said.

Working for ME Collins Contracting is like a family, because the employees are close-knit, Ludvik said. Johnny Polivka, a superintendent for another Collins crew, agreed.

Polivka started out as a laborer and concrete finisher when he was first hired in 1981. Over the years, he worked on pipeline crews, ran equipment and installed pipe culverts, eventually ending up overseeing a box culvert crew.

“We started out building small (box culverts), and then worked up to really big ones,” he said.

Polivka said he is always eager try something different when it comes to construction. One of the jobs Polivka is most proud of involves a walking bridge near Louisville. His crew built the abutments for the bridge. The bridge was fully-constructed and then set on the abutments with two cranes. The measurements had to be exact for the bridge to fit on the abutments. Every one of Polivka’s abutments were within 100th to 200th of an inch of the specifications.

Polivka also takes pride in training every member of his crew to know all of the tasks their coworkers do.

“I train the crew so everybody can do the next guy up’s job,” he said.

Cross-training is also how many of Collins’ superintendents worked their way up in the company – by working for other superintendents and picking up skills along the way.

Polivka tells new employees that ME Collins’ profit-sharing program, benefits and sense of family are reasons to stay with the company.

“They’ve always treated us right,” he said.

Jeff Sousek has been with the company for 28 years. The Prague native is a mechanic for the company’s heavy equipment.

Sousek likes the variety of tasks he is assigned.

“It’s something different every day,” he said.

He also likes the family atmosphere at the company.

“Mike pretty much knows us all by our first name,” Sousek said.

Knowing their names and caring about his employees is something Mike Collins is known for. Back in 2008, when the country was in a recession and constructions jobs were scarce, Collins worried about how his employees would make ends meet, his wife said.

“The most important thing about ME Collins Contracting for him is all of you and your families,” Linda Collins told the employees. “That’s really what he thinks about.”