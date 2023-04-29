LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) board of directors approved an annual work plan as part of the Stormwater Interlocal agreement with the City of Lincoln at the April 19 monthly meeting.

The agreement outlines projects which the LPSNRD and City will be working on together, designating project leads, and estimating costs. Over $10 million of stormwater projects are included in the workplan to address flooding, stream stability and water quality concerns. New and revised activities that were denoted in this approved plan include:

- Construction of South Salt Creek Stream Stability Project SSC#6 in Wilderness Park.

- Lynn Creek Stream Stability Project Master Plan No. 9 Project, located near N. 9th Street.

- Costs for Dead Man’s Run Section 205 Flood Reduction Project were recently updated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

- The Upper Salt Creek study was added.

- A workplan for guidance on future measures for flood mitigation was added under “Salt Creek Floodplain Resiliency” has been added.

- The annual maintenance for the City of Lincoln Wetland Bank has been updated to include additional responsibilities for maintenance and operation of the wetland and improvements to the outlet structure.

The LPSNRD board of directors also approved a pair of motions regarding the Oak Creek drainage structures at the new Lincoln Youth Complex (LYC), north of Oak Lake. The LPSNRD will be entering into a professional services agreement for the design, permitting, and plan preparation of the drainage structures not to exceed $38,879. The LPSNRD will then be reimbursing LYC for the construction associated with the portion of pipes nearest the channel outlet.

In other business the board:

- Extended an interlocal cooperation agreement with the City of Lincoln on the Salt Creek Levee Trail. This included the LPSNRD transferring all portions of the trail to the City in the next year.

- Approved a Community Forestry Program application from Stone Ridge Estates Homeowners Association, located in south Lincoln. ($4,500)

- Approved the annual operating agreement with USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

- Approved a contract with the Lincoln Journal Star for printing and distribution of three editions of the LPSNRD newsletter to all households in the district. ($88,194)

- Approved 12 Summer Cost-Share Assistance Applications for surface water quality best management practices. ($207,513)

- Approved a drainage pipe replacement project on Deadmans Run near Cotner and Vine Street. ($17,050)

- Approved a cost-of-living adjustment of 4.9% for all staff salaries.

As a reminder, the board is also seeking public input in the budget process and it includes several opportunities for public input. Comments and input can be provided through our online form (www.lpsnrd.org/budgetinput), by email (nrd@lpsnrd.org), or at in-person meetings held at the LPSNRD office at 3125 Portia Street in Lincoln.