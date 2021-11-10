Heckenliable pleads not guilty

WAHOO – A motorcycle rider caught with drugs after a crash near Mead has entered a plea in Saunders County District Court.

Kurt Heckenliable, 50, of Geneva, entered a plea of not guilty during an arraignment hearing on Nov. 1.

On Sept. 22, Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of Highway 77 and Highway 92, near Mead. The crash occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, troopers found several packages of a white powder substance lying near the motorcycle. The powder substance field-tested as methamphetamine. In total, troopers located more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine at the scene.

The rider, Kurt Heckenliable, 50, of Beaver Crossing, was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha and later lodged in Saunders County Jail. Bond was set at $1 million.

Heckenliable was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver 140 grams or more as a habitual criminal. The habitual criminal charge is permitted if a defendant is convicted and sentenced for a crime two or more times and has been incarcerated, according to state law. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.