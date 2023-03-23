SEWARD – Freshman Kylie Krajicek led the Yutan girls track and field team with a first place medal in the high jump and a sixth place finish in the 60 meter hurdles at the Bulldog Track and Field Challenge indoor meet at Doane University in Crete on March 17.

Krajicek’s jump of 5-0 took first place in the high jump, while her 10.86 second time in the 60 meter hurdles earned sixth place.

Teammate McKenna Jones finished in second place in the high jump with a mark of 4-10. The sophomore also placed sixth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:07.72.

Jones was also a member of the 1600 meter relay that finished in second place with a time of 4:38. The team also included Gabi Tederman, Olivia Chapman and Jordyn Campbell.

Junior Ellie Lloyd, who qualified for the state track meet last year, placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 33-8.5.

Another fourth place finish came from Gabi Tederman. The sophomore got fourth in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:45.029.

In the pole vault, Haley Kube topped 8-0 to earn sixth place.

The indoor meet also included a 800 meter exhibition relay with boys and girls competing together. The Yutan team got second with Krajicek and Allison Kirchmann competing with AJ Arensberg and Zach Krajicek.

Yutan ended up in sixth place with 37 points in the 15-school meet.

Other Results:

60 m Dash – Finals: 7. Allison Kirchmann, 8.72; Prelims: 7. Allison Kirchmann; 8.78; 11. Ellie Lloyd, 8.88; 16. Ella Watts, 9.03

400 m Dash – 13. Jordyn Campbell, 1:10.24; 16. Olivia Chapman, 1:10.99

1600 m Run – 11. Madi Ledden, 7:36.86

800 m Run – 23. Madi Ledden, 3:26.52

200 m Dash – 9. Allison Kirchmann, 30.13; 16. Alexis Polak, 30.97

Shot Put – 15. Zoie Nielsen, 29-2; 24. Jenna Trent, 27-1

Long Jump – 10. Ellie Lloyd, 14-10; 28. Jenna Benjamin, 13-5; 36. Alyssa Husing, 12-6.75

Triple Jump – 8. Kylie Krajicek, 30-3

Pole Vault – 7. Gabi Tederman, 7-6

High Jump – 12. Alexis Polak, 4-2