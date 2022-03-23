District looks at more facility options

WAHOO – With multiple options facing the Wahoo School District regarding facility upgrades, the Board of Education will hold a special meeting on April 4 to continue discussion after asking the superintendent to look into the possibility of building a standalone facility.

At Monday’s regular board meeting, Board President Rob Brigham told the board that administrators had a discussion with BVH Architecture about including the option of a standalone structure as they work on schematics for the potential facilities upgrade project.

At the Feb. 21 meeting, BVH representatives offered multiple schematics that all featured creating an addition to the middle school/high school building.

Brigham said the district was told the plan to use an alternative funding mechanism through an interlocal agreement with Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2 required the project be “attached” to the existing facilities, according to state statutes.

Since then, they have learned through legal counsel and financial consultants that other statutes apply, allowing them to look into constructing a separate facility.

Brigham said the new building could house grades 4 to 8, which would provide more space at the elementary and high school.

He asked the board if they felt the option of a standalone structure was worth considering.

“It does not hurt to explore it and I think we would be remiss if we didn’t,” said Board Member Renae Fielmeier.

Brigham agreed.

“I share those sentiments,” he said.

Board Member Lora Iverson said it would be smart to pause consideration of the schematics presented in February to research alternatives.

“There might be some other good options to consider,” she added.

Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said they could use the same financing method if they chose the standalone option.

“It’s something that would be feasible under the same finance structure,” he said.

Lavaley was instructed by the board to communicate with BVH and MCL Construction, which was hired to operate the construction manager at risk for the project, to get information on how a standalone structure may differ from the option of renovation/addition.

