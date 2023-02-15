WAHOO – Congressman Don Bacon received a special gift for his new Wahoo office during a visit to a local business on Monday afternoon.

After a tour of Omaha Steel in Wahoo, Bacon was presented with a stainless steel casting of a corncob emblem made from a vintage mold that has not been used for decades, according to Omaha Steel Plant Manager Andrew Francis.

“I love it,” Bacon said.

Tyler Owen, CEO and president of Owen Industries, which bought Omaha Steel in 2021, gave the gift to Bacon after walking through the plant with the legislator and several other officials from the company. Omaha Steel General Manager Travis Toline conducted the tour.

It was Bacon’s first visit to the steel manufacturing plant.

“I’m really proud to have this in our district, making steel,” he said after the tour during a short question/answer period in the plant breakroom. “We went a long time without America making steel so I love having it back. Hopefully we can make you more the rule versus the exception.”

Bacon said he visited the plant in an effort to continue to get to know Saunders County, which was added to Nebraska’s Second Congressional District when the district borders were reconfigured after the 2020 census.

Since then, Bacon, who lives in Papillion and worked at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue while in the Air Force, has been to Saunders County about 80 times.

“It’s a great place to live out here,” he said.

But Monday’s trip to Omaha Steel was his first to the Wahoo manufacturing plant where steel castings are made.

There he learned that the steel foundry is using mostly recycled material.

“We’re not converting any ore from iron to steel,” said Francis. “It’s all steel that we’re remelting. Everything that we’re melting is coming out of a waste stream and is being repurposed into brand new castings that are going out into various industries.”

Omaha Steel’s primary customers are in the U.S., Francis said, but their product is shipped to Mexico and around the globe.

“So our components end up in the world market,” he said.

Even though the plant is entering its 10th year in Wahoo, Omaha Steel was the most recent foundry to be built in the U.S., Francis said. The equipment remains industry-standard and manufactures pieces ranging in size from under one pound to nearly a ton, he added.

A topic that came up more than once during Bacon’s visit was employment. Owen said there is a shortage of employees to fill positions at Omaha Steel.

Bacon said workforce shortages are one of the top four issues he hears as he travels across the state. The other issues include health care, property taxes and trade.

Owen said they have found success hiring legal immigrants through refugee services. Recently two Afghans started working at the Omaha Steel plant in Wahoo, he said.

Bacon’s solution would be to increase legal immigration for all types of positions, including low- and high-skilled and seasonal.

“Without legal immigration, our country would have a declining work force,” he said. “With it we’re actually healthy.”

Many people confuse the U.S. immigration policy with what Bacon calls the country’s “broken border” with Mexico.

“I’m of the opinion that we can try to do both at the same time,” he said.

The system of bringing legal immigrants to the U.S. is faulty, the congressman continued. Owen agreed, noting that last month three Nicaraguan immigrants who had been bused to Nebraska from Texas came to the Wahoo plant asking for work. But they didn’t have the proper documents, so they were turned away.

Building career technical education (CTE) into schools and community colleges through a combination of state and federal funds, along with expanding union apprenticeships, are other answers to the workforce shortage, Bacon said.

“This is something that I think at the local, state and federal level we could do a lot more because there’s a lot of support for it,” he said.

The conversation also included questions that did not have to do with immigration or trade policy. Bacon informed the assembled group of executives and plant employees that the alleged Chinese spy balloons recently shot down over American airspace are not the first of this type of aircraft to hover over the U.S.

“I will tell you we’ve had balloon issues for the last five years or so and we didn’t even know it,” he said.

After a civilian spotted a white balloon in the sky over Montana in late January, the U.S. Defense Department recalibrated its radar to be able to detect slow flying aircraft like the balloons, which generally travel 35 miles per hour at 65,000 feet altitude, Bacon said. The Doppler radar system was set up to filter out anything that flew slower than 300 mph.

“We were trying to look for high-speed aircraft penetrating our airspace,” he said.

Officials are still not certain the balloons are from China. Bacon suggested other countries, including Russia, could be to blame. No matter who launched the balloons, however, their purpose is clear.

“Almost all of them are primarily reconnaissance oriented,” Bacon said.

The congressman expects to continue to see these types of balloons in the skies.

“I think we’re going to be pretty busy knocking out balloons for quite a while,” he said.

Bacon also fielded questions about the debt ceiling limit, inflation and the U.S. budget. After the 30-minute talk was over, he thanked Omaha Steel officials for the visit and the gifts.

The stainless steel corn cob emblem will decorate the walls of Bacon’s Wahoo office, which is expected to open in late spring after remodeling is completed.

The office is located at 543 North Linden Street in Bacon’s former campaign office. An open house will be held at a date to be determined.