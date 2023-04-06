Please inform the Wahoo Newspaper about upcoming events by calling 402-443-4162 or emailing news@wahoonewspaper.com

Thursday, April 6

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Wahoo Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. City Hall, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Friday, April 7

Community Breakfast and Coffee, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., South Haven Living Center, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, April 8

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Timbercrest Park, Yutan

Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ceresco Park, Ceresco

Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Wahoo High School, Wahoo

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, April 9

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco

Monday, April 10

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Airport Authority meeting, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

Lower Platte North NRD Board meeting, 6 p.m., NRD office, Wahoo

Yutan Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Yutan High School, Yutan

Mead Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Mead High School, Mead

FOE 2971 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Cedar Bluffs Board of Education meeting, 7:30 p.m., High School Conference Room, Cedar Bluffs

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Tuesday, April 11

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Wahoo Lions Club, 12 p.m. Wahoo Public Library.

Community meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Ceresco Elementary, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Davey Hall

Mead Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Office, Mead

Cedar Bluffs Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Cedar Bluffs

Wahoo City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo

St. John’s Bingo, Dinner, 7 p.m.; Bingo, 7:30 p.m., Parish Hall, Prague

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, April 12

Kiwanis meeting, 12 p.m., Library, Wahoo

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Spring Craft Time, 4 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Adult DIY Craft Time, 6 to 8 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Adult Book Club, 6:30 p.m. Mead Public Library, Mead

Colon Village Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fire Hall Meeting Room, Colon

Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Swing Classroom, Raymond

Prague Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, Prague

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso

Thursday, April 13

Story Time, 10 a.m., Ceresco Community Library, Ceresco

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Sit ‘n Stitch Group, 6 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Weight Group, 5 p.m. weigh in, 5:15 p.m. meeting, Region V, Wahoo

Community meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Valparaiso Elementary, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Raymond (location TBD)

Ladies Night, Valparaiso Public Library, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Discussion and Dessert Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Friday, April 14

Krazy Quilters, 1:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

AA meeting, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saturday, April 15

VFW Auxiliary meeting, 9 a.m. Saunders County Museum, Wahoo

Prehistoric Society Dino Fun, 10 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library

Stitching Smiles, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Wahoo

Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., American Legion Hall, Morse Bluff

AA meeting, 8 p.m., St. James Catholic Church, Mead

Sunday, April 16

Pancake Breakfast, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, Cedar Bluffs

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Fire Hall, Ceresco

Monday, April 17

Nebraska Strong Recovery Project Support Group, 9 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Wiggle Time Story Time, 9 to 9:30 a.m., Valparaiso Public Library, Valparaiso

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

WIC Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo

Wahoo Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Wahoo High School Media Center, Wahoo

Community meeting, tour 6:30 p.m., meeting 7 p.m., Raymond Central High School Mustang Room

Brainard Village Board meeting, 7 p.m., Village Hall, Brainard

AA meeting, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Cedar Bluffs

Monday Night Knitters, 7 to 8 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Ceresco American Legion Post 244 meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, Ceresco

Tuesday, April 18

AA meeting, 8:30 a.m., First Methodist Church, Wahoo

Saunders County Supervisors meeting, 9 a.m., Saunders County Courthouse, Wahoo

Toddler Time, 10 a.m., Yutan Public Library, Yutan

Coffee Time, 10 a.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Ceresco Village Board meeting, 6 p.m., Village Hall, Ceresco

Charcuterie Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, Mead

Yutan City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Yutan

Ithaca Village Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Village Office, Ithaca

AA meeting, 8 p.m., Centennial Apartments, Prague

Wednesday, April 19

Kiwanis meeting, 7 a.m., Good Friends Cafe, Wahoo.

Wahoo Board of Public Works meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, Wahoo.

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

Hamburger Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Eagles Club, Wahoo

Wednesday Night Live, 6 to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wahoo

Step-by-Step Al-anon, 7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library, Wahoo

AA and Al-Anon, 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, Valparaiso