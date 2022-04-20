Car cruise will roam Bohemian Alps

PRAGUE – In the midst of a pandemic, a car cruise was born that has turned into a classic spring event in the area.

In 2020, the Flagmen Car Club of Prague hosted a car cruise as a way to provide a little fun during the early days of the stressful COVID-19 pandemic.

Classic cars cruised around Prague and other area communities, but were stopped short of having a gathering with food and music afterwards because of social distancing restrictions.

The next year, they were able to expand the event and included live music, a bar and a burger bash at the Prague National Hall. They also added a route for side-by-sides that traveled along country roads.

This year, the 2022 version of the car cruise has evolved even further. They have renamed it the Bohemian Alps Tour to reflect the fact that they have rerouted the vehicles to traverse the rolling hills of western Saunders and eastern Butler counties that bear the name “Bohemian Alps.”

“We’re going to roam the Bohemian Alps this year,” said Jason Matulka, a member of the Flagmen Car Club in charge of promoting the event.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 23 with registration of vehicles beginning at 10 a.m. The cruise will start at 12 p.m.

It will take about five hours to travel the route, which will go to Davey, Valparaiso, Dwight and Brainard, according to Matulka.

The route for the side-by-sides will also start in Prague, but will take country roads to Touhy, Valparaiso, Dwight and Brainard.

After the cruise, the drivers, passengers and anyone else can enjoy the Brad Husak Polka Band playing from 5 to 9 p.m. in the National Hall, followed by DJ “Ionic P” from 9 p.m. to midnight.

The American Legion will hold a burger bash starting at 5 p.m., and the Prague Improvement and Maintenance Committee will host a cash bar that opens at 4 p.m. and closes down at 12 a.m.

Revelers can buy some souvenirs of the event as they are celebrating, including T-shirts, koozies and hats.

“We have all kinds of good swag available for sale,” Matulka said.

They will also sell tickets for a raffle, with the prize being a neon sign with the Flagmen Car Club logo. If the winner does not want the Flagmen sign, they can design a sign of their choice, Matulka said.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Prague Improvement and Maintenance Committee.

“Anything we can do to help that little town out,” Matulka said.

The car club schedules the car cruise for early in the spring so they can include the local farmers.

“We always wanted to be the first ones to get our cruise in before the farmers start farming so they can enjoy it,” said Matulka.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.