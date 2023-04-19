WAHOO – The use of a new kind of gravel surface for the first time in Wahoo has been proposed by a local religious organization working to restore part of the former college campus.

Pastor Rich Vernon with People of Destiny Ministries spoke at the Wahoo City Council April 11 meeting to present information on their plan to use a gravel surface called CORE Foundations made by CORE Landscape Products for a parking lot at the former JFK College campus.

Vernon explained that the system uses a five-inch base of one-inch rock, a nonwoven geotech fabric and an interlocking plastic grid covered with pea gravel. The system is 100% permeable, and lasts much longer than the conventional hard surface systems, he said.

The permeable surface would solve any issues with water runoff that a hard surface parking lot may cause, Vernon also said.

The area in which Vernon and his organization would like to use this surface is the former football field. It will be used as parking for the gym, which they plan to remodel into a multi-purpose building that would host cultural and community events. They also plan to renovate East Hall, a former dormitory. The use of East Hall has not yet been revealed.

City Attorney Jovan Lausterer told the council that their ordinances only allows concrete or asphalt for parking lots. However, the city could amend its zoning regulations to permit this new product, or they could grant People of Destiny Ministries a waiver.

Council members discussed the options and some felt a waiver could be the best choice, as it would allow the project to be a “guinea pig” for this type of product, which has never been used before in Nebraska.

The council chose not to vote on the request. Instead, they will allow for more time to research the proposal.