VALPARAISO – Firefighters found a deceased woman in a burned trailer home in Valparaiso last week.

At around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, Valparaiso Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 150 N. Oak, Lot 3 in Valparaiso. Upon arrival, firefighters found a trailer house fully involved in fire.

One individual was found deceased in the trailer house. The Saunders County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending identification and the notification of next of kin.

A dog was also found deceased in the trailer house. The trailer house is considered a total loss.

The fire investigation is ongoing by the State Fire Marshal.

Responding fire agencies included the Valparaiso, Ceresco and Raymond fire and rescue department.